Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Best Persian Restaurants
Berenjak

London's best Persian restaurants

From kebabs to khoreshts, here's the finest that London’s Persian and Iranian food scene has to offer

Berenjak

Amira Arasteh
Written by Amira Arasteh
Advertising

Persian cuisine is one of the oldest in the world, but it was the Iranian revolution in 1979 that led to the migration of many natives across the world. London was a base many chose, creating one of the largest Iranian diasporas globally. Persian migrants brought with them fragrant and flavoursome dishes, full of barberries, pistachios and saffron. One of the first Persian restaurants in the UK was The Omarr Khayyan, which opened on Cannon Street in 1961.

But what is Persian food exactly? Predominantly divided into kebabs (there is nothing as important to Iranian culture as chelokebab) and khoreshts (the various stews), Persian food is either lamb or chicken based. But Persian stews can be adjusted to be meat-free in multiple ways, with the most popular versions swapping lamb for aubergine (in ‘gheymeh’, a lamb and split pea stew) or removing it completely from ghormeh sabzi, which is sometimes known as the national dish and includes a wealth of greens, herbs, and kidney beans. Khoresht bamieh is naturally vegetarian, with okra the star of the show.

A quick tangent on hummus. Hummus is great. Hummus is delicious. But hummus is (sadly) not Persian. Both chickpeas and sesame seeds are used a lot in Iranian cooking, but hummus is a dish Persians cannot claim as their own. The reason it’s on a lot of Iranian menus in London is because it’s a crowd pleaser and sits harmoniously with the cuisine’s other dishes, but if you’re looking to narrow down your favourite Iranian food, hummus should not be on that list. Chelokebab (kebab and rice) on the other hand, should be. Wholesome, tasty and unique to Iran, with the kebab fillet marinated for at least 12 hours in onion and herbs. Chelo (rice) is fluffy and garnished with liquid saffron giving it an intoxicating aroma. Remember to season your lamb kebabs with sumac and mix butter into your rice for that extra creamy taste

London's finest Persian restaurants involve kebabs, countless khoreshts, endless varieties of bread dipped in mast moosir (yoghurt with shallots), kashk-e bademjan (aubergine dip with whey) and much more. 

Amira Arasteh is a Persian journalist based in London who specialises in food and travel, and regularly returns to Iran.

RECOMMENDED: The best Middle Eastern restaurants in London.

The best Persian restaurants in London

1. Tandis

  • Iranian
  • Finchley Road
Tandis
Tandis
© Jitka Hynkova

After a brief stint on Haverstock Hill, Tandis is back to its original digs in Finchley Road. Despite changing ownership over the years, this Persian restaurant has retained its chef, ensuring the same excellent food makes its way to diners’ plates. Starter favourites include the tahdig (crispy rice) topped with ghormeh sabzi (although guests can choose for the lamb or aubergine gheymeh, too). Mains-wise, the kebab dishes never fail, with the barg (lamb fillte) at Tandis being some of the best in London, as well as a delicious zereshk polo (rice with barberries and chicken) and baghali polo (herb rice with broad beans and lamb shank). What's important to note about Tandis is the quality of its meat, as well as the quality of cooking; every kebab is incredibly tender while the lamb shanks and braised chicken fall off the bone at just a touch. The soup-e jo (a barley soup that can be either milk or tomato based) has an added depth to it, too. The interiors are modern, with colourful artwork on the walls, and the restaurant is spacious enough to fully indulge yourself in a huge Persian feast.

Time Out tip Generous Persian portions can sometimes be a little much for those not used to the cuisine. At Tandis you can have half rice and half mixed salad instead of a full portion of rice.

Book online

2. Mahdi

  • Iranian
  • Hammersmith

A more traditional restaurant, Persians who have lived in or visited Iran might feel transported back home when they walk inside Madhi. The decor is simple but charming, with red brick walls, woven sofa seating and cushions. Here you’ll eat the most tender lamb kebabs (both barg and koobideh), as well as delicious stews and rice dishes. Special shout outs go to the baghali polo, with an especially soft lamb shank accompanying fragrant herb rice with broad beans and the gheymeh (a delicious lamb and split pea stew). Authentic saffron rock sugar (known as ‘nabat’) will then sweeten your Persian tea at the end of the meal. Mahdi is an alcohol-free restaurant, with no booze allowed on the premises. We'd recommend trying the ‘doogh’ (a Persian yoghurt and herb drink that pairs perfectly with kebab) or a soft drink – these come with the nostalgic straws Iranians know only too well from drinking fizzy drinks from the bottle back home.

Time Out tip The baghali polo comes with either lamb neck or lamb shank. We recommend the latter, particularly if you prefer meat that truly falls off the bone. Plus, it’s a truly impressive sight when it arrives at the table.

Advertising

3. Belgrave Restaurant

  • Mediterranean
  • St John’s Wood
  • price 1 of 4
Belgrave Restaurant
Belgrave Restaurant
Belgrave

Eat like a king at Belgrave – no, seriously, this restaurant is run by the grandchildren of the Shah of Iran's head chef pre-1979. It’s a family affair, with Honey Ebra taking care of the operational side of things, while her brother Amin is the executive chef. The key thing to note about Belgrave is that you won't find any kebabs at this St John’s Wood restaurant. Focusing on delicious starters (the majority of which are vegetarian) and khoreshts, the presentation here is stunning – with the flavour living up to appearances, too. The mirza ghasemi (aubergine with tomato and egg) was some of the best we've ever tried, while other standouts include the tahchin (oven-baked rice cake with saffron, pulled chicken and barberries), grilled sea bass with dill rice (native to the seaside region of Iran) and fesenjān, a sweet and sour stew with ground walnuts and pomegranate molasses, that will have you thinking the chicken is lamb or beef, as the sauce is so dark. The dish of the day is worth enquiring about - we were lucky enough to get ‘akbar jujeh’. Traditional to northern Iran, this tender fried baby chicken features a tart pomegranate sauce that you pour over, giving it that moreish taste. Wash all of that down with saffron beer or lavashak drinks – another nostalgic nod for Persians (‘lavashak’ is a fruit leather made from sour cherries, plums and pomegranate, which is puréed and cooked to create a thick paste). 

Time Out tip Try Belgrave’s off-menu set of sandwiches, featuring fillings such as traditional banderi sausage and tongue.

Book online

4. Diba Restaurant

  • Persian
  • Wimbledon
Diba Restaurant
Diba Restaurant
Amira Arasteh for Time Out London

London's first Persian restaurant chain, Diba has restaurants in Richmond, Wimbledon, Chelsea and Marylebone. A family-run business with a team of women keeping Diba afloat, the name takes its roots from an ancient word that means ‘to shine’ or ‘reflect light’, referencing the high value silk and gold threads used in royal garments. With aesthetically pleasing interiors and a quality of food to match, the kashk-e bademjan (an aubergine dip with walnuts and whey) was a firm favourite, while the fesenjān also impressed, alongside an impressive platter of jewel-coloured kebabs. Those in the know will all too eagerly grab a mallet to start mashing their abgoosht in the dizi stoneware crock pot. Literally translated as ‘meat broth’ in Farsi, this stew is made with lamb, chickpeas, tomatoes, green beans, potatoes, turmeric and limoo amani (Persian dried limes).

Time Out tip Most restaurants serve abgoosht on Fridays or Sundays, but at Diba, you can indulge in this traditional dish every day of the week.

Book online
Advertising

5. Beluga

  • Persian
  • Notting Hill
Beluga
Beluga
Amira Arasteh for Time Out London

Run by the same family as Mahdi, Beluga offers a slightly more glamorous dining experience. With chandeliers reminiscent of lavish dinner parties in Iran, you'd assume Beluga’s prices would be high, however the cost remains pretty fair. It is essential you try some caviar, with the wild sturgeon roe coming from the Caspian Sea itself – and the staff are more than happy and knowledgeable in assisting you choose which type. The tahdig topped with khoresht is a winner when it comes to starters, while the koobideh, barg and jujeh kebabs were all soft, tender and tasty. If you wish to try all three, request just one portion of rice so you don’t get too full. Then sit back and digest it all with a pot of Persian tea – and maybe a cheeky piece of baklava.

Time Out tip Iran is famed for its caviar, but Beluga is the only Persian restaurant in London to serve it. Take your chance and order it here.

Book online

6. Naroon

  • Persian
  • Fitzrovia
  • price 2 of 4
Naroon
Naroon
Amira Arasteh for Time Out London

Named after a suburb in northern Tehran known for its culinary heritage, at Naroon you’ll find stylised small plate starters as well as traditional favourites. The kashke bademjan is super satisfying and smoky, and there’s also a half size take on tahchin and kuku sabzi (a herb omelette) is cooked perfectly. The ‘shishlik’ (lamb chops) at Naroon are an absolute must-order, with both the ghormeh sabzi and fesenjān stealing the show when it comes to the stews. Drinks-wise, opt for a rosewater martini, saffron G&T or Bloody Maryam – classic cocktails given a twist with classic Persian ingredients. Naroon also serves breakfast and brunch, with vegetarian nargesi (baked eggs with spinach) and khagineh (a sweet Persian omelette with sugar, pistachio, cardamom and rose) on the menu.

Time Out tip Naroon’s set menu includes a starter, main and dessert for £35 – or if dining at lunch, you can score a starter and main for £20 and add on a glass of wine for a fiver.

Advertising

7. Persian Palace

  • Ealing
Persian Palace
Persian Palace
Amira Arasteh for Time Out London

The first thing you'll notice when stepping inside Persian Palace is how much bigger the restaurant is, compared to more centrally located eateries. A small chain, there are also other branches in Harrow and Reading. Start things off with mast moosir and bread or a hearty bowl of ash reshteh soup, before moving onto classic kebabs and khoreshts. The koobideh is a strong option, while the zereshk polo with chicken is packed full of flavour, thanks to tangy little barberries. For those who love saffron and rose, Persian ice cream comes in a sundae form at Persian Palace, sprinkled with pistachios. Guests can bring their own alcohol for free, or take Persian Palace’s chelokebab across the road to the Star & Scorpion pub (which is owned by the same people) and order booze with their meal. There, the newly renovated terrace features greenhouse-style huts for a more private dining experience. 

Time Out tip Persian Palace has no corkage fee, so you can bring wine or beers at no extra expense. Alternatively, if you prefer your cocktails made by a pro, you can sit in the Star & Scorpion pub across the road.

8. Colbeh Restaurant

  • Iranian
  • Paddington
  • price 1 of 4
Colbeh Restaurant
Colbeh Restaurant
Amira Arasteh for Time Out London

Just off Edgware Road is the intimate Colbeh restaurant. Cosy but full of charm, and with framed Persian artwork on the walls, every meal starts with complimentary olives. The ghormeh sabzi is particularly appetising and lathering your freshly-baked bread with lashings of mast moosir is the only way to really kick off this meal. Persian portions are never small but the khoreshts outdo themselves at Colbeh: the bhagali polo could have easily fed two, and while most places recommend lamb shank with this dish, Colbeh confidently suggests either lamb neck will work just as well. The barg here is a little thicker in cut but equally as tender, while the jujeh kebab was also succulent and juicy. 

Time Out tip The stew portions are extremely generous. Bear this in mind when ordering – for a light lunch, you could share between two. Also, it’s BYOB with no corkage fee, so bring a bottle of something nice.

Advertising

9. Berenjak

  • Middle Eastern
  • Soho
  • price 2 of 4
Berenjak
Berenjak
Berenjak

The Persian restaurant you’ve most likely already heard of, Berenjak put Iranian food on the map with a kitchen headed up by ex-Benares chef Kian Samyani. But style and a central London postcode comes at a cost, with the kebabs and khoreshts coming in pricier than at others on this list. While portions are also a lot smaller, the meal at Berenjak isn't really chelokebab, but a sampling of kebab and stew dishes, alongside small plates. The mirza ghasemi will appeal to those who enjoy less egg in the dish, though the khask-e bademjan was perfectly smokey and went down a treat. While the truffle salad olivieh (a chicken, potato and mayonnaise ‘salad’) is certainly innovative, truffle isn’t used in traditional Persian cooking. When it comes to the mains, the jujeh kebab on the bone has that addictive chargrilled taste and texture (we recommend trying the spicy version, too). What Berenjak does really well is presentation – every dish is played up beautifully and the atmosphere is electric, too.

Time Out tip Iranians love grilled offal – try the charcoal grilled liver and sweetbreads in the Soho location.

10. Behesht

  • Iranian
  • Kensal Green
Behesht
Behesht
Amira Arasteh for Time Out London

You’re transported to the Middle East as soon as you enter Behesht thanks to their wood panelling, stone and tapestry decor. While most restaurants in Iran wouldn't actually be decorated as such, the carpet design does reference some restaurants in the mountains, where you sit on rugs surrounded by cushions and blankets as you enjoy your chelokebab. Here the koobideh and chicken were the real stars of the show. Servings are generous too, so feel free to share mains, rather than order one each. Tha tahdig at Behesht comes plain, compared to most restaurants that top theirs with a choice of stew, but this ensures the rice stays crispy, adding a satisfying crunch to your meal. The starter you need to order is the koofteh tabrizi, a meatball from the city of Tabriz stuffed with dried fruits, berries and nuts. Pure nostalgia.

Time Out tip The mixed grill for four is £11 per person, but it could feed six comfortably.

Advertising

11. Sufi

  • Iranian
  • Shepherd’s Bush
  • price 1 of 4
Sufi
Sufi
Amira Arasteh for Time Out London

A cute and charismatic Persian restaurant in Shepherd's Bush, Sufi feels like you’re opening the door to someone's house, and the dishes are just as homely. A tiny space, the family-owned restaurant seats about 24 guests at a time and this cosy atmosphere is exactly what sets it apart from more centrally-located spots. Signature dishes include bhagali polo, zereshk polo and loobia polo – a lamb and green bean rice dish – as well as a variety of seafood dishes from the northern part of Iran. While Persian restaurants typically feature dill rice with salmon or sea bass on the menu, it’s slightly rarer to see dishes with prawns, particularly the ghalieh mahi, a southern Iranian spicy fish dish with a herb stew boosted by red chilli. While it’s not the spiciest of dishes, compared to other cuisines, it is a rarity in Persian cuisine, which typically steers clear of  hot spices. Their standout dessert combines two iconic sweet treats: saffron ice cream complete with rose petals and pistachios and baklava in cake slice form. A top tier dessert for fans of floral flavours. Sufi does serve alcohol, but diners are welcome to bring their own for a corkage fee of £7.50. 

Time Out tip Try the ‘ghalieh mahi’, as it’s one of the only spicy dishes in Persian cuisine.

Book online

12. Hafez

  • Iranian
  • Notting Hill
Hafez
Hafez
Melissa Reynolds-James

One of London’s oldest Persian restaurants, Hafez has been family-run since 1983, with head chef and founder, Farshid, still cooking classic dishes in the kitchen. The original space was a smaller café with bench seating, compared to the larger restaurant it calls home today, but make no mistake, this is the Persian restaurant in London that all Iranians know about, and nothing quite hits the spot better than Hafez’s koobideh. Even though the menu stretches to a few more contemporary dishes, the OG chelokebab will always hold a special place in our heart. The starters here are simple; mast moosir with bread, followed by paneer sabzi (cheese, similar to a feta, with fresh leaves) make for a great introduction to a meal and won’t fill you up too much before the main event arrives. 

Time Out tip Save 10 per cent on your bill by signing up to the Hafez online newsletter.

Advertising

13. Kateh

  • Iranian
  • Little Venice
  • price 2 of 4
Kateh
Kateh
Amira Arasteh for Time Out London

Partly famous because ex-Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman referred to it as the best meal she'd ever had, Kateh has long been known as a top tier Persian restaurant. Situated in the stunning surroundings of Little Venice, it’s intimate and always busy. But despite the crowds,  tender jujeh kebab and fragrant gheymeh always makes its way to your table promptly. Unlike Persian restaurants which list hummus and falafel on their menus (to appease diners searching for such non native dishes), Kateh phrases those two plates as a ‘homage to our neighbours’. It’s slightly more expensive than other restaurants on the list, but worth it for the location alone.

Time Out tip The ground floor is intimate, bordering on cramped, so if you’d like a little more room to manoeuvre, ask to be seated downstairs by the courtyard.

Book online

14. Kish Mish

  • Persian
  • Crystal Palace
  • price 2 of 4
Kish Mish
Kish Mish
Amira Arasteh for Time Out London

Considering most Persian restaurants are based in north west or west London, it’s refreshing to find out located south of the river. You'll find Kish Mish at the start of Crystal Palace Parade – keep your eyes peeled as you might almost miss it, thanks to a narrow entrance that leads you downstairs. A sizable flatbread scooped up lashings of mast moosir with complete ease, while the salad olivieh is pretty good, too. The loobieh polo featured tender chunks of lamb, complimented nicely by the leftover yoghurt, and the kebabs didn’t let the side down either. Taking a leaf out of Bob Bob Ricard’s book, buttons grace every table and you can ‘press for champagne’ (or anything else) to be delivered to your table seamlessly. 

Time Out tip Kish Mish has a small terrace at the back which makes for fabulous al fresco dining on warmer days. You can also buy some herbs and spices to take home with you.

Advertising

15. Aquarium

  • Persian
  • Acton
  • price 1 of 4
Aquarium
Aquarium
Aquarium

Aquarium is a bit of an underdog, known only to local Acton residents or anyone who might have happened to drive past the restaurant while whizzing down Gunnersbury Lane. With a large seating area and an intricate aquarium relief design on the walls, design plays a big part in this restaurant's concept. The prices here are really decent, too, with it being one of the more affordable spots on this list.

Time Out tip The kitchen is in a glass enclosure so quite visible to guests - perfect if you enjoy watching chefs at work.

16. Sadaf Restaurant

  • Iranian
  • Bayswater
  • price 1 of 4
Sadaf Restaurant
Sadaf Restaurant
Amira Arasteh for Time Out London

Sadaf in Westbourne Grove offers a cheery ambience and stellar Persian dishes. You can see bakers hand making bread through the windows from the street, and the decor adopts a minimalist Persian feel to it, with teal and amber (both popular known Persian colours) hues and a nicely lowlit space. The lamb shank is definitely one to keep an eye out for, served within a heaped plate of rice mixed with almonds, raisins and crispy onions – a reasonably simple dish, but one that knocks everything else out of the park. The gheymeh and ghormeh sabzi were also pretty tasty, too, particularly once you’ve pierced the limoo amani, while the koobideh stands out when it comes to the kebabs. If you have space, make sure to order sopme sticky baklava with your Persian tea at the end of the meal.

Time Out tip Sadaf is very popular with families, so makes for a great option for big gatherings with children or group bookings in general.

Advertising

17. Molana

  • Persian
  • Ealing
Molana
Molana
Amira Arasteh for Time Out London

Another West Ealing hotspot, Molana is massive, with a vast number of tables – ideal if you're looking for a quiet lunch where you won’t feel like you’re on top of other patrons and also great if you like a bit of a buzz, as the dinner rush is electric. It’s great to see the original take on the classic barley soup that is soup-e jo still being served (many restaurants now serve the equally tasty milky version), while the freshly baked bread is great washed down with a glass of doog. Though they offer a slightly smaller kebab than other chelokebab eateries, the quality is still up there – and if you're looking for ghormeh sabzi that’s as good as your mum makes, this is a good place to start.

Time Out tip Molana’s lunch menu gets you a lamb or chicken wrap for £9.50, with rice for £9.90 or a mixed selection with either for £12.

18. Kish

  • Iranian
  • Kilburn
Kish
Kish
Amira Arasteh for Time Out London

Kish is a longtime Persian favourite on Kilburn High Road and constantly packed. Whether you're feasting on herb or saffron rice, and lamb or chicken kebab, there's something to take everyone's fancy. Not only is the lamb shank sizable, but it also falls apart easily. If you're an offal fan, the grilled lamb liver and hearts are seriously tasty.

Time Out tip If you can tear your eyes away from the classic kebabs and khoreshts, make sure to check out Kish’s specials, which include albaloo polo (rice with sour cherries) and ‘adas polo (rice with lentils).

Book online
Advertising

19. Almas

  • Persian
  • St John’s Wood
Almas
Almas
Amira Arasteh for Time Out London

Almas’ bright and sparkling decor is fitting, considering the restaurant's name means ‘diamond’. Nestled in the heart of St John's Wood, you’ll find all the Persian classics here. Starters wise, opt for the salad shirazi (a mixture of cucumber, tomato, onion and dried mint with a squeeze of lemon juice) on a warm day, while the failsafe ash-e reshteh soup is a dependable choice if you're searching for some soothing comfort food. The jujeh kebab on the bone was particularly flavoursome, while Almas is one of the few spots where you can enjoy a whole grilled fish (not just the fillet). If you're trying doog, just get a pitcher for the table to share – the ambience is so nice, you'll want to stay for hours.

Time Out tip If you’re a pescatarian or seafood lover, the mahi kebab (a whole grilled fish) is just £18 - an absolute steal.

20. Patogh

  • Iranian
  • Edgware Road
  • price 1 of 4
Patogh
Patogh
© Michelle Grant

You'd be forgiven for walking past this hole in the wall just off Edgware Road. A hidden gem, Patogh looks a bit like a high end kebab shop, but the food is impeccable. With just a couple of stews on the menu, the focus here is on grilled foods. Perfect for a quick lunch, Patogh serves kebabs with rice or bread – but we recommend to swerve the rice and do as the locals do when eating street food in Iran and sliding kebab koobideh minced lamb straight off the skewer onto freshly baked bread. Allowing the bread to soak up the fragrant juices of the koobideh is almost as good as chelokebab itself – and two skewers of it will fill you up nicely. If it's packed when you arrive, it might be worth checking the additional seating upstairs.

Time Out tip If a large menu gives you the fear, Patogh is a great place to slowly introduce yourself to the wonders of Persian cuisine.

Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    London for less
      Advertising
      Back to Top

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.