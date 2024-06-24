After a brief stint on Haverstock Hill, Tandis is back to its original digs in Finchley Road. Despite changing ownership over the years, this Persian restaurant has retained its chef, ensuring the same excellent food makes its way to diners’ plates. Starter favourites include the tahdig (crispy rice) topped with ghormeh sabzi (although guests can choose for the lamb or aubergine gheymeh, too). Mains-wise, the kebab dishes never fail, with the barg (lamb fillte) at Tandis being some of the best in London, as well as a delicious zereshk polo (rice with barberries and chicken) and baghali polo (herb rice with broad beans and lamb shank). What's important to note about Tandis is the quality of its meat, as well as the quality of cooking; every kebab is incredibly tender while the lamb shanks and braised chicken fall off the bone at just a touch. The soup-e jo (a barley soup that can be either milk or tomato based) has an added depth to it, too. The interiors are modern, with colourful artwork on the walls, and the restaurant is spacious enough to fully indulge yourself in a huge Persian feast.
Time Out tip Generous Persian portions can sometimes be a little much for those not used to the cuisine. At Tandis you can have half rice and half mixed salad instead of a full portion of rice.