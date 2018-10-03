London’s best Vietnamese restaurants

London is loaded with Vietnamese restaurants serving fragrant pho, beautiful bánh mì and oodles of noodles. There’s a concentration of them in Shoreditch (mostly nestled at the foot of Kingsland Rd), but never fear if you’re no where near E1, there'll be somewhere just around the corner where you can get the good stuff. Got a hankering for the city’s very best Vietnamese food? Here's a list of our favourite spots.