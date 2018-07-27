The best gardens in London restaurants

Londoners are kinky for restaurants with gardens. It’s all about denial: we so rarely get to enjoy them, you see. Luckily, the city’s eateries have clocked on and provided some gorgeous indoor grottos, which have all the dangling vines, fronds and flowers you could wish for – but some have ceilings, too – so you can enjoy them, come rain or shine. From posh British grand dames to trendy Indian joints – it’s all here. Put that umbrella away.

