The best restaurants in Ladbroke Grove

Prepare to queue if you want one of Lisboa’s famous pasteis de nata (Portuguese custard tarts) – especially at the weekend. This little shop/café has been trading on Golborne Road since the ’90s, selling its wares amid packed tables and blue glazed tiles. Service comes with plenty of banter, and Lisboa’s offer also extends to fancy cakes and pastries as well as snacks and savouries. If you fancy lingering, their bica (Portuguese espresso) is good and strong, and they do a nice galão (latte) too.