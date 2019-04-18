Fez Mangal

There’s usually a queue at this ‘Med-inspired’ Turkish grill on Ladbroke Grove, but no-nonsense service means that you should be able to bag a table pretty quickly. Strings of dried chillies hang in the window, while traditional lamps, decorative plates and monochrome photos of the neighbourhood add some colour and character to the dining room. While you wait, get the juices flowing by watching Fez’s meat maestros as they rotate the hefty barbecue skewers and shave slices off the own-made doners. They also score with mixed meze plates (falafel, cacik, baba ganoush etc), plus cut-above accompaniments including crunchy purple cabbage, spice-rubbed flatbreads, tangy Turkish yoghurt and sweet sticky baklava. Fez is BYO, and they don’t charge corkage – hooray!