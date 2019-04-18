Fez Mangal
There’s usually a queue at this ‘Med-inspired’ Turkish grill on Ladbroke Grove, but no-nonsense service means that you should be able to bag a table pretty quickly. Strings of dried chillies hang in the window, while traditional lamps, decorative plates and monochrome photos of the neighbourhood add some colour and character to the dining room. While you wait, get the juices flowing by watching Fez’s meat maestros as they rotate the hefty barbecue skewers and shave slices off the own-made doners. They also score with mixed meze plates (falafel, cacik, baba ganoush etc), plus cut-above accompaniments including crunchy purple cabbage, spice-rubbed flatbreads, tangy Turkish yoghurt and sweet sticky baklava. Fez is BYO, and they don’t charge corkage – hooray!
|Address:
104 Ladbroke Grove
London
W11 1PY
|Transport:
|Tube: Ladbroke Grove
|Contact:
Users say (15)
Average User Rating
4.9 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:13
- 4 star:2
- 3 star:0
- 2 star:0
- 1 star:0
Since discovering this place, my husband and I go at least once a month for a reasonably-priced, tasty and quick meal. Everything we've had from their menu is excellent and fresh - we especially like the kebab sharing platter, chicken wings and lamb chops. Really like that you can bring your own wine with no corkage charged.
What a wonderful fabulous restaurant with great food and lovely atmosphere :-)
Best kebab
The best Kebabs and Turkish in London! Always made fresh, the staff are quick and pleasant. One of my favorites!
Best doner and shish in town! Always smoky and perfectly done, it never fails.
Fresh amazingly delicious food served with a smile! And you can BYOB!
food at fez is ALWAY good. every single time
Finest kebabs in London. Great for takeaway or a quick BYO meal.
Amazing little gem in a busy Ladbroke Grove!!
A real gem. There are often queues but the staff move at lightening speed ensuring the wait is never too long. And it's always worth the wait. Tender meat, delicious salads, BYO for eating in and takeaway also available.
The best restaurant I ever have been too, enjoying our meal very much, the staff are very welcoming and helpful. :) I will be recommending this place to all my mates and family ;)
Delicious food, lovely people. Packed every night... There's a good reason why!
delicious, great atmosphere and friendly people
Great food, great ingredients best pizzeria in London
Amazing food !!
