Photo: Andy Parsons

Christmas gift guide: for culture junkies

It’s been a tough year for London’s arty institutions, so give them love and money this Christmas

By Time Out London editors
This year hasn’t been kind on art lovers and art institutions alike, so a present purchased from one of London’s cultural hubs will not only earn you brownie points, but it will also give back. We’ve rounded up gifts that any art-head would surely love to receive this Christmas

Andy Warhol Campbell’s Soup Can skateboard (pictured above)

The views of Pittsburgh’s king of Pop Andy Warhol on the noble pursuit of skateboarding are not recorded (as far as we know), but he’d surely have been tickled by the meta dimensions of this beauty. A screenprint of a can of soup becomes art. Said art is applied to a plank of wood you stand on. Said plank is now too fancy to stand on. If you do use this as a deck, you’ll be doing Warhollies in no time.

£230. shop.tate.org.uk

Courtesy Rose Stallard

‘Rock Alphabet 4’ print by Rose Stallard

 £80. printclublondon.com

Courtesy Prince Charles Cinema

Prince Charles Cinema mug

You can’t go to The Prince Charles Cinema for a mega movie marathon right now, but you can support it (and upgrade your tea game) with this excellent mug.

£11. www.pccwebstore.com

Courtesy Lanzarote Works

Moth Club T-shirt

Remember going out out? Relive those days with Moth Club’s Google Reviews T-shirt which features astute observations like: ‘not enough lamps’ and ‘love the shiny ceiling’.

£20. lanzaroteworks.com

Image: © Thames & Hudson

Royal Opera House pocket photobook

£12.95. Royal Opera House

