Five freakin’ cool kids toys you can get in the Black Friday sales now

Avoid last-minute Christmas shopping stress with these great deals

Ed Cunningham
As anyone that’s ever bought toys for children at Christmas knows, it can be an absolute nightmare. Hamleys is bewilderingly huge. Highly sought-after models get snapped up in no time. There are huge queues everywhere. There are brawls in Selfridges for the last Polly Pocket (ok, maybe we made that last one up). But there’s nothing worse than doing it all under time pressure, dashing around Oxford Street searching for whatever latest toy trend is top of Santa’s list this year.

Which is why it might be a good idea to get it all done as early as possible. And now, with the Black Friday sales looming (and with some already in full-swing) is the perfect time to get all your Xmas shopping over and done with. To help you out, we’ve made a quick list of some of the coolest toys available now.

Want more savings on electronics, wine, books and more? Here's our round-up of the best early Black Friday deals. 

PAW Patrol Movie Ultimate City, £129.90 (was £159.99)
Photograph: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B08SR8MWKL

PAW Patrol Movie Ultimate City, £129.90 (was £159.99)

At a frankly towering (but not too towering) 91 centimetres tall, this PAW Patrol city is, as its name indicates, the ultimate gift for any huge fans of the animated TV and film series. It’s the tallest PAW Patrol toy tower yet, and the pack includes a vehicle, six pup toy figures, three projectiles and a sticker sheet to customise the lot. It’s all a bit dazzling – a mega toy that blares with lights and sound effects, as well as including moving parts such as elevators, a control centre and a car launcher. And this Black Friday, it’s all yours (or, more likely, a child’s) for £30 less than usual. (Amazon, until November 21)

FurReal My Playful Dolphin, £67.99 (was £84.99)
Photograph: www.smythstoys.com

FurReal My Playful Dolphin, £67.99 (was £84.99)

Who doesn’t like dolphins? Dolphins are irrefutably one of the best animals, full stop. And this one, named Dimples, does loads of dolphin-like stuff. Not only does it move its tails, fins and beak, and play over 80 different sounds, it also reacts to being ‘fed’ (with accessory fish snacks), touched and tickled. If you roll a ball towards Dimples, she’ll try to hit it back. Kiss her, and she’ll glow up and return the favour. She even plays soothing sounds in a ‘night mode’. It’s a marvel what toys can do these days. (Smyths, while stocks last)

Learning Resources Design & Drill Bolt Buddies Rocket, £17.81 (was £20.95)
Photograph: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B082VYB5QZ

Learning Resources Design & Drill Bolt Buddies Rocket, £17.81 (was £20.95)

If you have a particularly practical kid, they might want to play and learn something at the same. This Bolt Buddies Rocket is perfect for those curious about construction and putting things together, a play set that includes a real, working (but very, very kid-safe) power drill. The project involves building a rocket which can then be kitted-out with a Bolt Buddy astronaut and furry friend. And the best part? When they break it, all the fun is putting it back together again. (Amazon, until November 21)

Hairdorables Longest Hair Ever-Noah, £14.70 (was £19.99)
Photograph: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B088T17P38?th=1

Hairdorables Longest Hair Ever-Noah, £14.70 (was £19.99)

Each box of Hairdorables is slightly different to the rest, meaning that you don’t quite know what you’re getting until you open the box. And that’s all part of the thrill. A brand known for its ‘big hair, don’t care’ motto, Hairdorables’ dolls live up to the billing. Each figure has a simply enormous amount of hair, which is ripe for brushing, braiding, plaiting, or any styling whatsoever. Each figure is only five inches tall, but includes 10 inches of hair, and this is Hairdorables longest-haired doll yet. Thanks to Black Friday deals, the classic doll is currently almost 25 percent cheaper than usual. (Amazon, until November 20)

‘Baby Yoda’ Plush Collectible Figure, £19.99 (was £24.99)
Photograph: https://www.smythstoys.com/uk/en-gb/toys/action-figures-and-playsets/star-wars/star-wars-figures-and-playsets/star-wars-the-mandalorian-the-child-grogu-baby-yoda-plush-collectible-figure/p/186509

‘Baby Yoda’ Plush Collectible Figure, £19.99 (was £24.99)

As soon as Baby Yoda graced our screens in Disney+ show The Mandalorian, he was already a cultural icon. Not only was he an insight into the rest of Yoda’s species, but Baby Yoda was also just so damn cute. And now he’s in plush form and reduced to just 20 quid in the Black Friday sales.

Technically, the character isn’t called ‘Baby Yoda’ (hence the quotation marks). It’s real name is Grogu or The Child – but who cares? It’s cute and collectible. Honestly, we can imagine rather a few adults might fancy it too. (Smyths, while stocks last)

