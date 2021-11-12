Five freakin’ cool kids toys you can get in the Black Friday sales now

As anyone that’s ever bought toys for children at Christmas knows, it can be an absolute nightmare. Hamleys is bewilderingly huge. Highly sought-after models get snapped up in no time. There are huge queues everywhere. There are brawls in Selfridges for the last Polly Pocket (ok, maybe we made that last one up). But there’s nothing worse than doing it all under time pressure, dashing around Oxford Street searching for whatever latest toy trend is top of Santa’s list this year.

Which is why it might be a good idea to get it all done as early as possible. And now, with the Black Friday sales looming (and with some already in full-swing) is the perfect time to get all your Xmas shopping over and done with. To help you out, we’ve made a quick list of some of the coolest toys available now.

Want more savings on electronics, wine, books and more? Here's our round-up of the best early Black Friday deals.