London’s best manga shops

Don’t be fooled by the sign saying ‘De-Luxe Cleaning’, or the food joint that greets you at the entrance. Carry on to the back of this tiny Soho shop and down the stairs to a little secondhand Japanese bookshop hidden in the basement where you can rummage through affordable Japanese-language manga, novels, DVDs and old-school posters. For those who haven’t mastered the language, there’s also an English manga section where we found series such as Naruto, Flame of Recca and Bleach on our visit. But the surprises don’t stop there. Behind the bookstore you’ll find Karaoke Epoc, which has secret booths where you can belt your heart out to Japanese, Chinese, Korean and British tunes, plus Disney songs. Oh, and did we mention it’s BYOB?!