Perhaps you spent most of 2020 training in front of a laptop screen, maybe you started an outdoor workout regime to make sure you got as much time out of your flat as was legal, possibly you sacked off exercise all together in favour of focusing on just getting through the damn pandemic... All of the above were the correct decision. Now, finally, we all have more options.

Gym classes are back from May 17 and, with them, a whole load of fun ways to work out just like it's the olden days (2019). Top of our list? Pilates. It's a top pick for elite athletes and dancers because the precise, low-impact exercises do wonders for the core – and it’ll sort out your posture too. If you wanna help your bod get a bit more bendy and powerful, there are some great studios in London to do Pilates classes. And it doesn’t matter whether they’re mat-based, inspired by ballet or take place on a reformer machine – these fun and fancy classes won’t leave you bent out of shape. Fancy testing that new-found flexibility? Try one of these yoga classes in London next.

