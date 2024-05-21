London
Long dining table set for a wine tasting at LDNCRU
Courtesy: LDNCRULDNCRU

14 Best London wine tasting tours

Learn how to slosh, swirl, sip and spit like a pro on one of London’s loveliest wine-tasting tours

Written by
Time Out editors
,
Katherine Lovage
&
Ella Doyle
Contributor
Jennifer Banful
Let’s be honest: the world of wine can seem pretty damn confusing from a layperson’s perspective. When confronted with all those endless bottles in the supermarket or at London's best bars, it can be tricky to even know where to start. And even harder, can be poring over the wine list in a posh restaurant and convincing the sommelier – or your date – that you have any clue what you’re talking about.

So, if you really want to tell your merlots from your malbecs and your rieslings from your riojas, then we suggest taking a look through our list of London wine tasting classes and tours. There’s a diverse mix here, but we guarantee you’ll be dazzling your dinner party guests with your wine chat in no time. Vino you want to, ahem. Bottoms up!

London wine tasting tours, courses and classes

Wine with a view: wine tasting at Skylon
© Tricia de Courcy Ling

1. Wine with a view: wine tasting at Skylon

If you love wine, and you’ve got a significant other with a head for heights, book a table for two at Skylon. Enjoy five tastings and you won‘t go hungry as there will be posh snacks to nibble on. Cheers.

Best for panoramic views

Berry Bros & Rudd

2. Berry Bros & Rudd

  • Shopping
  • Off licences
  • St James’s

The more mature palate will certainly appreciate a trip to this family-run wine merchant with its ancient cellars and full-bodied bottles. Yes, a tasting here might cost you the equivalent of a weekend in France – but the wine is more than worth it. 

Best for chablis and sake selections 

56 West Smithfield
Photo: 56 West Smithfield

3. 56 West Smithfield

This family-run wine bar in Farringdon is a cosy little spot in the middle of all the central London madness. The family running it also own a boutique vineyard in the South of France, Château De La Cômbe, so they really know their stuff. They have a small, refined menu, with nice cheese and meats to pair them with, and upstairs there’s a traditional wine-tasting room where they run a ton of wine-tasting events to get involved in. 

Best for a cosy urban backdrop

Deluxe cheese and wine tasting in Paddington
Courtesy: Indytute.com/The Cheese Barge

4. Deluxe cheese and wine tasting in Paddington

If cheese on a barge sounds like a bit of you, then you've got to head down to Paddington Basin for this unique floating experience. Designed to be enjoyed by two to four people, this afternoon of melt-in-the-mouth British curds has been paired to perfection with a delicious selection of wines to wash it all down. Expect brie, driftwood goat's cheese, orange wine, sweet wine and more.

Best for a relaxed summer afternoon

London Wine Academy

5. London Wine Academy

Since 1993, the London Wine Academy has offered a range of courses taught by qualified tutors – including Masters of Wine, buyers and sommeliers. As well as one-day workshops focused on a particular grape or region, there are evening classes and events dedicated to food pairing, such as wine and cheese tastings and a Spanish wine and tapas masterclass.

Best for expert masterclasses 

Bedales Wine Workshop

6. Bedales Wine Workshop

Wine retailing runs in the bloodstreams of the two families that own Bedales, and while the bar will admit to favouring Italian and French wines, it stocks and has tastings of wines from around the world, including those harder-to-find wines that you might not be able to source yourself. Whether you're after something more intimate or a large-scale gathering, they can accommodate. Choose from self-guided, private or virtual wine tasting. 

Best for Sommelier-guided private tastings

The Winemakers Club
Guy Dimond

7. The Winemakers Club

  • Shopping
  • Off licences
  • St Paul’s

Lots of winemakers are going au naturel, and this atmospheric independent wine bar is the perfect place to find out why. Join owner John Baum to taste his handpicked selection of intriguing organic and biodynamic wines, all set in a romantic candlelit cavern underneath the Holborn Viaduct.

Best for: a romantic vaulted setting

Hedonism Wines

11. Hedonism Wines

  • Shopping
  • Off licences
  • Mayfair

Get your wine fix in this aptly named wine store. Hedonism really does offer a high-end wine-tasting experience. The wine tastings often sell out so you’ve got to be quick if you want to be sipping some seriously good wine come 7pm.

Best for value for money

Wine Unearthed
Wine Unearthed

12. Wine Unearthed

Keep putting off learning a new skill? It’s never too late to start, and we don’t know why it‘s taken you so long when there’s booze involved. This course manages to get the balance right between consuming information and consuming wine. So, now you can say a glass of vino has got great legs with conviction.

Best for an immersive dining expereince

LDNCRU
Courtesy: LDNCRU

14. LDNCRU

We don't know if you could tell by the name, but these lot are pretty cool. Originally opening their doors back in 2013, they're London's first urban winery, and despite being housed in a Victorian Warehouse, are all about innovating the production of wine which makes for some tasty grapes. Throughout the year they offer a selection of winery tours from £28, which, is a pretty decent price for an evening in London. Though, if you're up for the challenge, you can become a winemaker for a day. You'll be learning everything from grape structure to benchmarking acidity, alcohol, sugars and tannins. That's all the bragging rights sorted for your next BYOB. 

Best for a dynamic tasting expereince

Read more

