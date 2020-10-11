10 chocolate-box villages within reach of London

They’re pretty, they’re quaint, and they’re a lot closer than you think – here are ten picture-perfect English country villages where you could be sipping a cup of tea in no time at all

London is a brilliant, invigorating, ever-changing place... but sometimes you really need a breather. When the villagey vibes of Barnes or Hampstead just won’t cut it, it might be time for a day trip to one of the many picture-perfect English villages located in the Home Counties and beyond. Here are ten of the prettiest ones we could find, taken from the book 'Escape London' by Yolanda Zappaterra. You may have experienced their period charm in a film or TV show, but nothing beats a leisurely stroll through their winding streets followed by a well-earned (ahem) pint in a proper village pub.

