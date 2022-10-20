London
Dishoom Diwali
The best Diwali events in London 2022

Here’s where to celebrate the Hindu, Sikh and Jain festival of light this October

Rosie Hewitson
Rosie Hewitson
These days as soon as autumn arrives in London, the city is illuminated with colourful light trails and installations. But one festival of light has been around for a lot longer than all of them. 

London is home to a Hindu and Sikh population of over half a million, and as such Diwali is a major celebration in the city’s calendar. Symbolising the spiritual victory of light over darkness, the festival takes place over five days in October or November, depending on when the new moon falls. 

In 2022, Diwali takes place on Monday October 24, and there are plenty of celebrations around the city leading up to the festival. Fancy joining in the festivities? Take a look at our round-up of the best Diwali celebrations in London this autumn, from family-friendly events to foodie celebrations, including the traditional centrepiece in Trafalgar Square.

Where to celebrate Diwali in London 2022

Diwali Supperclub at Kricket White City
Diwali Supperclub at Kricket White City

The White City branch of chef-patron Will Bowlby’s much loved Indian restaurant chain will be hosting a supper club to set your taste buds alight for Diwali on Monday 24 October. Guests will enjoy a specially created vegetarian Diwali thali including dishes such as Jerusalem artichoke gujiya, leek and potato samosa, delica pumpkin kachori, brown butter laccha paratha, followed by traditional Indian sweets like gulab jamun and pumpkin ka halwa. Diners can choose from two sittings at 6.15pm and 8.15pm, and tickets also include a welcome drink, snacks and chutneys. An absolute steal at just £35 per head.

Diwali Tasting Menu at Gymkhana
Diwali Tasting Menu at Gymkhana

Michelin-starred Mayfair Indian restaurant Gymkhana has come up with a slap-up five course tasting menu to celebrate Diwali this month. Until 31 October, for £110 per person (or £100 for the veggies) guests can sample decadent sharing dishes amritsari pink shrimps & queenies with dill raita, kid goat methi keema, before sampling a Goan prawn curry, chicken butter masala or wild Muntjac biryani for mains. Leave room for dessert though, because you’re not going to want to miss the saffron pistachio kulfi or gulab jamun crumble. An absolute feast to light up your tastebuds during the famous festival of light.

Diwali at Cinnamon Kitchen
Diwali at Cinnamon Kitchen

At Vivek Singh’s restaurant Cinnamon Kitchen, the festival of light is also a festival of flavour. The celebrated Indian chef’s team has put together a blowout nine course sharing feast this Diwali, featuring dishes of Goan stir-fried shrimps, grilled pink aubergine with peanut crumble, samosa chaat and the restaurant’s signature Kashmiri lamb Rogan Josh. Tickets are £42 per person and also include a welcome cocktail, and the menu is available until 30 October. Gorgeous.

Celebrating Diwali at the British Museum
Celebrating Diwali at the British Museum

The North Circular’s answer to the Taj Mahal, BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Neasden is the largest Hindu temple outside India, not to mention one of the most gorgeous-looking buildings in London. The ornate place, along with charity Subrand Arts, is behind this day of Diwali culture and entertainment at the British Museum on the Saturday after the main event (October 29). Get decorated in beautiful henna designs before settling down to a sweet-sounding sitar session and hypnotic dance performances (or even learn a few moves yourself).

Read more
