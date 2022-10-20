These days as soon as autumn arrives in London, the city is illuminated with colourful light trails and installations. But one festival of light has been around for a lot longer than all of them.

London is home to a Hindu and Sikh population of over half a million, and as such Diwali is a major celebration in the city’s calendar. Symbolising the spiritual victory of light over darkness, the festival takes place over five days in October or November, depending on when the new moon falls.

In 2022, Diwali takes place on Monday October 24, and there are plenty of celebrations around the city leading up to the festival. Fancy joining in the festivities? Take a look at our round-up of the best Diwali celebrations in London this autumn, from family-friendly events to foodie celebrations, including the traditional centrepiece in Trafalgar Square.

