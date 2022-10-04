We tracked down the city's savviest neighbours to find out London's most discrete spots

The rivalry between London boroughs is as fierce as they come. South-east and south-west are so different from one another they might as well be in different cities. Each corner of the city has its own reason to feel superior, whether its the Turkish restaurants of the north, or the Morley’s of the south, and Hackney dwellers swear with a cultish conviction that they never need to stray further than a few metres from their converted warehouse in London fields.

But no matter what side of the Thames your allegiance lies, there are a few wise locals who know what’s really good. We scouted out the coolest residents, from musicians and nail artists, to chefs and record store owners. They gave us the inside scoop.

North London

Eddie’s Bakery

This pide shop is so hidden it’s basically within a car wash. Come here to chat with Eddie, the best-dressed chef in London. You’re not short for traditional pizza shops around Finsbury Park, but this one trumps them all.

13 Stroud Green Road, Finsbury Park, N4 3SG

Chosen by Ed McIlroy, chef and founder of Four Legs and The Plimsoll

The Walled Garden at Fenton House

The heavenly hidden garden, equipped with an orchard, ‘Peter Rabbit’ vegetable patch and topiaried trees are straight out of a fairytale book. While you won’t actually catch a few rogue playing cards painting the roses that climb the walls red, the backdrop of the 17th century Merchant’s House is the perfect place to sit with your morning tea as you enjoy the garden’s charm.

Hampstead Grove, NW3 6SP

Chosen by Eleanor Tattersfield, founder of Marby and Elm

Photograph: National Trust Images/Arnhel de Serra

Oak Hill Park Cafe

An unassuming park joint that started out in a cricket pavilion in Barnet, this cafe was recently taken over by a Polish family so it's the perfect place to inhale delicious pierogi, beetroot soup and potato cakes. It’s great for wee’uns too, so kids can be distracted by an abundance of ice cream and a bouncy castle, leaving grown-ups to their own devices.

Parkside Gardens, Barnet, EN4 8JP

Chosen by Deano Jo, co-founder of REAL GOLD

Watermead Way

While a brutal-looking main road might not be the first place you think of for cool places in London, this road has a hidden message. When crossing this footbridge over Tottenham you'll read the words 'The love you take is equal to the love you make' pasted across the roadside. Ifeyinwa says: 'It never fails to make me pause for a moment and make me think about the energy I'm choosing to put out there.'

Watermead Way, N17 9DD.

Chosen by Ifeyinwa and Emeka Frederick, founders of Chuku's

South London

Venue MOT

Lurking in an inconspicuous industrial estate under the shadow of Milwall FC sits a sweaty, gritty warehouse venue that has all the energy of an illegal rave (without the actual illegal part), showcasing London’s edgiest dance music DJs. Expect questionable portaloos, thunderous tunes and a dancefloor rammed with ravers.

Orion Business Centre, Surrey Canal Rd, London SE14 5RT

Chosen by Yuné Pinku, music producer and songwriter

Umana Yana

This Guyanese Roti cafe serves up freshly prepared pepperpot, metagee, curry along with Guyanese cakes and pastries, on the edge of Brockwell Park. Chow down its Guinness punch and crayfish fritters for the full experience.

294 Croxted Rd, Herne Hill, SE24 9DA

Chosen by Louis Culture, musician

Photograph: Courtesy of Umana Yana

Bala Baya

Paying tribute to Tel Aviv, this restaurant and bar specialises in Israeli and Middle Eastern dishes under a rumbling railway arch in Southwark. Try the prawn baklawa and aubergine shakshuka to really know what’s up.

229 Union St, SE1 0LR

Chosen by Akwasi Brenya-Mensa, chef-owner of Tatale

Photograph: Bala Baya

Happy Nails

A trusty nail shop with a flare for quirky, claw-like designs with mind-blowingly sensational massage chairs. Offering everything from gels nails to neon acrylics and fancy nail art, Happy Nails is a heavyweight in London’s nail community.

177 Brockley Road, SE4 2RS

Chosen by ABISHA, singer and DJ

Up The Creek Comedy Club

A lively, bear-pit atmosphere showcasing niche and well-known stand-up names through its open-mic nights. On the weekends, its ‘Sunday Specials’ provides a healthy helping of laughter therapy to fight the Sunday scaries before Monday comes around again.

302 Creek Rd, Greenwich, SE10 9SW

Chosen by Deema, musician

Photograph: Courtesy of Up The Creek

Canova Hall

This Brixton restaurant doubles up as a hot desking and brunchtime spot by day, and a relaxed taproom and pizzeria by night. Oh, and it’s also got a gin distillery. Go for the watermelon margarita and the creamy bomboloni doughnuts for a tasty time, sleek atmosphere and a mean menu.

250 Ferndale Road, Brixton, SW9 8BQ

Chosen by Wayne Hall, manager at the Ritzy

East London

SlowBurn

You wouldn’t usually expect to tuck into crispy cauliflower bites sat next to a spinning tumble drier, but London is full of surprises. This mostly veggie pop-up restaurant is actually inside a fully functioning textile factory. Talk about innovative. They’re all about taking things slowly here, including the cooking, and their carefully sourced ingredients should be enjoyed at a leisurely pace. Sit back and smell the laundry.

114b Blackhorse Lane, E17 6AA

Chosen by Jake Turney, photographer and founder of Shots Fired Hot Sauce

Photograph: Naf Castanas

House of Momo

A humble Nepalese restaurant in Dalston, hidden down one of those small streets off the Kingsland road you never think to go down. The teeny joint only has space for about 20 lucky diners, and the staff are oh-so-nice. Come here to stuff your gob with dumplings to your heart’s content, and don’t skimp on the thali!

52 Boleyn Road, N16 8JP

Chosen by Lucie Massey and Thea Cumming, founders of Bar Doña

Tram Store

Exposed beams, hanging plants and red-brick walls make this unassuming place right next to the Lea Bridge Roundabout a little oasis from the tooting traffic outside. Tram Store is a sort of jack of all trades. It’s got a cutesy shop selling kids toys and plants, real good coffee and an excellent selection of IPAs. It’s also just a nice place to sit and while away the hours, either with your laptop if you’re one of those remote workers, or playing cards with friends.

38 Upper Clapton Road, E5 8BQ Chosen by Georgia Girl , DJ Photograph: Courtesy of Tram Store

Satan’s Whiskers

Mind-blowing chilli margaritas and grilled cheese sandwiches are the main reason to visit this neighbourhood cocktail bar. While its outside looks rather dive-y, on the inside its bedecked with taxidermy, vintage french posters and comes with a hip clientele. And unlike some mixologists who guard their recipes with their life, they share lots of theirs on their Insta so you can whack them up at home.

343 Cambridge Heath Road, E2 9RA

Chosen by Bunny’s Tattoos, tattoo artist and owner of Dumb Lovers Tattoo Studio

Photograph: Steven Joyce

Market Cafe

The perfect spot for watching hipsters while chowing down on their always perfect chicken schnitzel with Asian slaw sando. According to Jonny, it's the ideal place for a ‘gaze and a gossip’. Compared to some of the other joints on this very trendy stretch of road adjacent to London Fields, Market Cafe keeps its prices reasonable and its vibe strictly non-pretentious.

2 Broadway Market, E8 4QJ

Chosen by Jonny Woo, comedian, drag queen and founder of The Glory

West London

Paddington Recreation Centre

Back in 1888, this 27-acre park was the first athletic greenspace of its kind in London when it was originally opened as a cricket pitch for the parish community to use. Now, the Maida Vale park has something for everyone — a doggie play area, tennis courts, a nature reserve and football pitches.

Randolph Avenue, W9 1PD

Chosen by Linett Kamala, DJ and organiser at Notting Hill Carnival

Photograph: Daniel Charles

Bush Hall

Paul Weller, Adele and Suede have all performed here. The intimate, 400-capacity venue was opened as a 1920s dance hall, later becoming a soup kitchen during the Second World War, and a bingo hall shortly after. In 2001, the iconic building was restored as an independent music venue.

310 Uxbridge Road, Shepherd’s Bush, W12 7LJ

Chosen by Thom Parris and Louis Raworth, founders of Next Door Records

Photograph: Dominic Martin

Cafe O Porto

Here you’ll find Londoners scoffing crunchy pastel de natas, scrummy rice cakes and exceptional coffee in an attempt to convince themselves they are in sunny Lisbon.

62A Golborne Road, Notting Hill, W10 5PS

Chosen by Keith ‘KCC’ Franklin, house music producer and founder of KCC and the Rocking Crew Soundsystem

Laylow

The restaurant, along with its underground club, is nestled in a quiet corner of Notting Hill at the foot of the robust Trellick Tower. Kitted out with a roof terrace and two cosy apartments, this multistory venue has something for everyone. Go for Saturday brunch, stay later to shake a leg into dawn.

10 Golborne Road, W10 5PE

Chosen by Rose Hood, creative director, Farm Girl