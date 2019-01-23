London’s best Turkish restaurants

January 2019: We've added Kyseri – the new Fitzrovia restaurant from boundary-pushing Turkish-Cypriot chef Selin Kiazim (of Oklava fame). Fans of gobsmacking Green Lanes favourite Gökyüzü will also be pleased to hear that it now has offshoots in Walthamstow, Finchley and Chingford.

Marvellous meze. Killer kebabs. Pide, beyti, borek, bahārāt… there are plenty of reasons why Turkish food (hell, Middle Eastern in general) is so popular in London. And the best places combine the traditional flavours of the country with the renowned generosity of its people, at bargainous prices. Seriously, what’s not to like? Here are our top Turkish restaurants in the capital.