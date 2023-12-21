London
London

London Paddington station
Photograph: SIHASAKPRACHUM / Shutterstock.com

Paddington station will close for four days over Christmas

Services from King’s Cross and Victoria will also be disrupted by closures this festive period

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
Planning on using London’s Paddington station to get where you need to be this Christmas? You may want to consider a different route. The rail hub will be closed for an extended period this festive season. 

Paddington will close for four days from December 24 (Christmas Eve) until December 28. The station – which was recently named the UK’s second-busiest rail hub – is shutting due to HS2-related engineering works. 

And Paddington isn’t the only major London rail hub closing or partially-closing over Christmas. Victoria won’t have Southeastern services from December 23 to January 2, while King’s Cross will close on Christmas Eve. 

So, if you were planning on using these stations or routes over the next few days, you can now change plans accordingly! For more information on public transport over the Christmas period, check out our festive travel hub, as well as our piece about changes to tubes and trains and full list of bus timetable changes.

