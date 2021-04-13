Planning to ditch the city? Pitch your tent at one of these countryside campsites just a short trip from London

Hardened Londoners sometimes need to remind themselves what the great outdoors looks like – especially after lockdown. Under the latest lockdown exit strategy overnight stays in self-catered camping sites are now possible, while sites with shared facilities will be able to start accepting visitors from May 17.

What could be better, then, than taking your own tent out into an open green space? You can find amazing campsites and glamping spots in glorious greenery not too far from the city. Here’s our pick of the best rural camping spots within a few hours of London, whether you want to go really off-grid, pitch your own two-man, or kip inside a luxe bell tent.

Please note: Overnight stays in England are officially allowed from April 12, initially in self-catered accommodation only. Travel restrictions in Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland may differ from the UK roadmap.

