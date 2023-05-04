Time to swap the sounds of the city for some salty sea air? These are the absolute best beaches near London

As dazzling as London can be in the summer, there’s really only one place that you know you want to be during a heatwave: the beach. And if the British seaside is calling to you like a siren right now, you’ll be pleased to know that London is actually within easy reach of plenty of gorgeous seaside towns and scenic coastal walks – not to mention some of the best beaches in the UK.

From the vast unbroken expanse of Camber Sands to the eerie other-worldly beauty of Dungeness, we’ve rounded up the 15 best beaches within two hours of the capital. Whether you’re after secluded spots or busy resort towns, we’ve got you covered.

