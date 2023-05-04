1. Tankerton Beach and The Street, Whitstable, Kent
The Street, a 750-metre-long stretch of shingle that pokes out from Whitstable's pretty Tankerton beach at low tide, offers lovely views back to the groyne-dotted beach, and beyond it the colourful clapboard houses and beach huts of nearby Whitstable. When you've had your fill of beach time, it's time for a bellyful of the town's native oysters; head for Harbour Street and High Street for a fantastic selection of places to try them.
Get there: one hour 20 minutes by train from London Victoria, one hour 20 minutes from London Cannon Street, or one hour 10 minutes from St Pancras International to Whitstable; approx one hour 40 minutes by car.