21 free things to do in Los Angeles this July 2017

You've planned a day at one of L.A.'s best beaches and figured out where to see fireworks, but there are far more free things to do in July after the long weekend. From an OC surf fest to a slew of summer concerts kickoffs, these are the best ways to make the most of your month without breaking into your wallet.

July 1–Sept 17

Paul McCarthy + Takesada Matsutani + Monika Sosnowska; Hauser & Wirth Los Angeles

Catch a trio of contemporary art exhibitions this summer at the Arts District gallery.

July 1

So Cal Corgi Beach Day; Rosie's Dog Beach

Hit the beach with fellow devoted dog owners at this adorable corgi meetup.

July 2, 3

'Merica Fest'; Angel City Brewery

Salute the nation at this all-American party, complete with a beer garden, barbecue and backyard games.

July 4

Fourth of July Block Party; Grand Park

Watch Downtown L.A. light up for free at this patriotic street party.

July 5–26

Summer Concert Series at the Grove; The Grove

Head to the alfresco shopping mall for nostalgia-drenched concerts from the Gin Blossoms, Letters to Cleo, Asia and more.

July 6–27

Rebel Rebel; Hammer Museum

Catch a month of female-fronted acts during this free Thursday night concert series at the Hammer.

Photograph: Courtesy Silver Lake Picture Show

July 6, 20

Silver Lake Picture Show; Sunset Triangle Plaza

Catch free film screenings at Silver Lake's pedestrian plaza, including The Notebook and A League of Their Own this month.

July 7

Ringo Starr's Peace & Love Birthday; Capitol Records Building

Join the iconic Beatles drummer to celebrate his 77th birthday and a call for peace and love.

July 8

Tiki Night; Egyptian Theatre

Travel to the tropics during this annual celebration of all things tiki, starting with a free art, memorabilia and clothing market.

July 8, 9

Renegade Craft Fair; L.A. State Historic Park

Stock up on handmade wares at the mother of all indie craft fairs.

July 14, 28

Summer Nights in the Garden; Natural History Museum

Spend an evening outside with live music, garden-inspired cocktails, hands-on science projects, botanical tours and food trucks.

July 15, 16

Lotus Festival; Echo Park Lake

Celebrate the bloom of Echo Park Lake's beloved floating flowers with this food, music and cultural fest.

July 15, 22, 29

Sound in Focus; Century Park

Catch headlining sets from Miguel, Paul Oakenfold and Rodrigo y Gabriela at this KCRW and Annenberg-presented series.

Photograph: Courtesy JapanLA/Dave Tada

Through July 24

Studio Ghibli Pop-Up Shop; JapanLA

Stock up on limited-edition plush and apparel inspired by Hayao Miyazaki’s animated films during the first official U.S. pop-up shop from the iconic studio.

July 27–Aug 31

Sunset Concerts at the Skirball; Skirball Cultural Center

Grab a seat in the Skirball's courtyard for the kickoff of this free concert series, starting with Sean Watkins.

July 29–Aug 6

U.S. Open of Surfing; Huntington Beach

Hit the beach to cheer on the country's biggest pro surfers at this annual competition.

Through July 30

American Horror Story: The Style of Scare; Paley Center for Media

Get creeped out with a visually stunning assortment of costumes, set pieces and props from every season of the chilling anthology series.

Through Aug 17

Twilight Concerts; Santa Monica Pier

Listen to tunes by the beach as this beloved series continues with sets this month from Marcia Griffiths, Eric Burdon & the Animals and Miami Horror.

Through Aug 18

Shakespeare by the Sea; Various locations

Enjoy one of the many free performances of Macbeth or The Taming of the Shrew put on by Shakespeare by the Sea throughout summer.

Ongoing

Free concerts; Various locations

Listen to some tunes without breaking the bank with free shows at the Echo, the Satellite, Grand Park and more.

Ongoing

Free museum days; Various locations

Make the most of free days at LACMA, the Natural History Museum and more, plus always-free museums like the Hammer, Getty and Broad.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.