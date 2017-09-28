Plan out your month with the city's best concerts, culture and cuisine.

THINGS TO DO

Through Nov 4

Halloween Horror Nights; Universal Studios & CityWalk

Navigate eight mazes, scare zones and the "Terror Tram" with tie-ins like The Walking Dead, The Shining, Ash vs. Evil Dead, American Horror Story and more.

Through Oct 31

Los Angeles Haunted Hayride; Old Zoo

Embark on a clown-themed hayride and navigate your way through scare zones and pitch-black mazes filled with "demons and maniacs" at every corner.

Oct 3

Werk It: A Women's Podcast Festival; The Theatre at Ace Hotel

The all-female fest lands in L.A. for the first time with live tapings, workshops, bootcamps for entry level producers, mentoring sessions, and cocktail parties.

Oct 6-8

IndieCade Festival; Little Tokyo

Play through the year’s most innovative independent releases at this juried video-game festival featuring up-and-coming game developers and artists.

Oct 7

Los Angeles Dragon Boat Festival; Whittier Narrows Recreation Area

Watch as teams paddle their way across the river in the annual race, which also features lion dancers and an extravagant costume competition.

Oct 8

CicLAvia: Heart of L.A; DTLA

Pedal your way through DTLA, Chinatown, Westlake, Little Tokyo, the Arts District and Boyle Heights during the bike-friendly fest.

Oct 13-31

Halloween Ghost Train; Los Angeles Live Steamers Railroad Museum

All aboard this family-friendly ride through a sort-of-frightening stretch of track in Griffith Park.

Oct 14

Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic; Will Rogers State Historic Park

Put on your wide-brimmed hats and Sunday best for this annual polo match. Sip on some bubbly and expect to spot a few celebs, especially if you shell out for tickets to the Rosé Garden.

Oct 21

Strut Your Mutt; Exposition Park

Take a walk, with or without your furry sidekick, around the park for this Best Friends Animal Society's annual fundraiser.

Oct 25-27

Lucha VaVOOM; Mayan Theater

Add some sexo y violencia to your month at the “Halloween Madness” edition of this exuberant, high-flying wrestling-meets-burlesque show.

Oct 27-29

Stan Lee's Los Angeles Comic Con; Los Angeles Convention Center

Attend three days of comic book panels, anime screenings and celebrity appearances hosted by the Marvel icon.

Oct 28

Día de los Muertos at Hollywood Forever; Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Find traditional Mexican music, food and altars dedicated to the dead at this annual celebration.

Oct 28

KCRW Masquerade Ball; MacArthur

Expect to find a labyrinth of sensory-stimulating themed rooms showcasing circus troops, DJs, ghost stories, costume contests and, of course, boogying masqueraders.

Oct 31

West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval; West Hollywood

Dance and drink your way through West Hollywood with thousands of other (sometimes scantily) costumed revelers.

Find more things to do in our October 2017 events calendar along with our guide to Halloween in L.A.

FOOD & DRINK

Oct 6

Friday Night Wine Tastings; Barnsdall Art Park & Hollyhock House

Sip your way through fine selections of boutique wines provided by Silverlake Wine, while enjoying a spectacular sunset and 360-degree views of the city.

Oct 14

Off the Hook Santa Monica Seafood Festival; Santa Monica Pier

Indulge your cravings for shrimp, fish, lobster, oysters and more at this oceanfront seafood-centric festival.

Oct 14

Taste of Italy; Italian American Museum of Los Angeles

Slurp up pasta, drink wine and enjoy live performances at the eighth annual Taste of Italy, which dedicates its ticket proceeds to the Italian American Museum of Los Angeles and the Italian Hall.

Oct 21

Burbank Beer Festival; Various locations in Burbank

Sample more than 85 beers on tap as downtown Burbank transforms several blocks into a beer lover’s dream.

Oct 21-22

Oktoberfest DTLA; Pershing Square Park

Expect traditional German fare like savory pretzels and sausages to accompany you through up to 30 beer tastings.

Oct 22

Eastside Food Festival; Mack Sennett Studios

Eat your way through the Eastside by snacking from more than 25 vendors, including Cosa Buona, Buttonmash, Homestate, Little Beast and more.

See more of our favorite Oktoberfest events.

ARTS & CULTURE

Through Oct 15

Home—So Different, So Appealing; LACMA

Acquaint yourself with seven decades of Latin American artists who've grappled with the concept of "home" in this medium-spanning exhibition.

Oct 13-Mar

X:40 Years of Punk Los Angeles; Grammy Museum

Celebrate the seminal quartet’s place as the cornerstone of L.A.’s first wave of punk.

Oct 13

ArtNight Pasadena; Various locations in Pasadena

Explore Pasadena’s underrated bounty of museums and cultural spaces with pop-up performances across the city as well as free shuttle buses and admission to local institutions like the Norton Simon Museum and Pasadena Museum of California Art.

Oct 19-Jan 20

Latin American Artists in the Marciano Collection; Marciano Art Foundation

View a pan-American selection of little-seen works in the new contemporary-art museum.

Oct 21-Jan 1

Yayoi Kusama Infinity Mirrors; The Broad

Step inside artist Yayoi Kusama's vibrant, kaleidoscopic world, featuring six infinity rooms and large-scale installations and artwork from 1950 to the present.

Oct 22-Feb 26

Adrián Villar Rojas: The Theater of Disappearance; The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA

View a pan-American selection of little-seen works in the new contemporary-art museum.

FILM

Oct 6, 13, 20

Front Porch Cinema; Santa Monica Pier

Spend Friday evenings by the beach at this music and screening series complete with movie-themed cocktails.

Oct 6

Malibu Movie Night Under the Stars; Malibu Wines

Get in the Halloween spirit with a bottle of vino and an outdoor screening of the beloved cult classic Hocus Pocus.

Oct 7

Drive-In Movie and Car Show; Paramount Ranch

Leading up to its 90th anniversary, the ranch is hosting a drive-in movie screening of the '80s hit Back to the Future, along with a car show, movie history tours in Western Town and activities for kids.

Oct 9

National Geographic presents Jane Goodall documentary with live orchestra; Hollywood Bowl

Award-winning director Brett Morgen's new documentary, Jane, will screen at the iconic venue, set to a score by legendary composer Philip Glass.

Oct 13

L.A. Documentaries at Union Station; Union Station

Catch the first installment of Metro Art's newest series, which kicks off with a screening of Roller Dreams, a documentary that follows roller dancing culture in 1980s Venice Beach.

Oct 28-31

La Belle et la Bete; The Theatre at Ace Hotel

Watch as the popular fairy tale Beauty and the Beast comes to life in this opera adaptation as part of the LA Opera's Off-Grand Series.

Through Oct 31

Rooftop Cinema Club; Ricardo Montalbán Theatre and Downtown's LEVEL

Keep the outdoor movie season alive at this top-notch Hollywood rooftop series.

MUSIC & NIGHTLIFE

Sept 30–Oct 1

Music Tastes Good; Downtown Long Beach

Head to the annual fest for an eclectic mix of bands and a curated food experience, from a farm-to-table dinner to a Bloody Mary brunch.

Oct 3, 4

Chance the Rapper; Hollywood Bowl

Don't miss young Chicago MC Chancelor Bennett take over the Hollywood Bowl with his gospel-like rap sets.

Oct 5

Gorillaz; The Forum

The world's biggest cartoon band is bringing its chart-topping show to L.A. with a cast of impressive collaborators.

Oct 5-8

Joshua Tree Music Festival; Joshua Tree Lake Campground

Make your way to the dessert for a four-day party with over 30 bands in a unique lineup of artists, along with yoga classes aplenty.

Oct 6–29

Red Bull Music Academy Festival; Various locations

Catch a conversation with Edgar Wright, a car symphony, a talk from Ice-T and a 3-D show from Flying Lotus and Thundercat at this monthlong music series.

Oct 7

Cal Jam 17; Glen Helen Amphitheater & Regional Park

See the Foo Fighters and Queens of the Stone Age top this single-day rock fest.

Oct 12, 14, 16, 18

Depeche Mode; Hollywood Bowl

Dave Gahan, Martin Gore and Andy Fletcher draw on their immense back catalogue of classics and plug their new album, Spirit, over four nights at the Bowl.

Oct 12-15

Desert Daze; Institute of Mentalphysics

Head to the desert for this antidote to the typical music festival, featuring Iggy Pop, Spiritualized, Courtney Barnett and many more.

Oct 13

Father John Misty; Greek Theatre

Listen to the soulful, overly dramatic singer fill the Greek Theater with his latest tunes.

Oct 14, 15

Festival of Disruption; The Theatre at Ace Hotel

See surrealist director David Lynch's unbelievably curated festival, featuring Bon Iver, TV on the Radio, artist Ed Ruscha, comedian Pete Holmes, plus talks from a crew of Twin Peaks collaborators.

Oct 25

M. Ward; Walt Disney Concert Hall

The singer-songwriter brings his gravelly voice and lightning-fast finger-style guitar playing to Downtown’s grand concert hall.

Oct 27, 28

Escape: Psycho Circus; NOS Events Center

Rave junkies can make their way to San Bernardino for four stages of music, freak show performances, mazes and exhibitions.

Oct 28

Broken Social Scene; The Wiltern

The Canadian collective returns with more timelessly cool and moody indie-rock anthems.

Find more shows in our October 2017 concert calendar.

THEATER

Oct 7-28

The Pearl Fishers; Dorothy Chandler Pavilion

L.A. Opera brings back one of its favorite leading ladies, soprano Nino Machaidize, to play a veiled priestess who returns to town and reignites a love triangle between lifelong friends.

Oct 14-Nov 19

Nabucco; Dorothy Chandler Pavilion

Based on the bible, the production follows the king of Assyria who descends into madness and his power hungry daughter who begins a reign of terror.

Through Oct 22

Head of Pass; Mark Taper Forum

Witness a dramatic play about family, acceptance and the power of faith, featuring Tony Award winner Phylicia Rashad as Shelah.

Through Nov 11

Wicked Lit; Mountain View Mausoleum

Spend a night in an Altadena cemetery as you're led across the grounds for three spooky theatrical productions, including The Damned Thing, Thoth’s Labyrinth, The Open Door and Liliom.

Through Dec 30

Hamilton; Pantages Theatre

Don't miss Lin-Manuel Miranda's hip-hop musical and Broadway's hottest ticket during its L.A. run.

COMEDY

Oct 8

An Evening with Matt Groening & Lynda Barry; The Theatre at Ace Hotel

Hear the Simpsons creator Groening reminisce and takes questions with his longtime friend and Ernie Pook's Comeek cartoonist Barry.

Oct 8

Nick Offerman; Royce Hall

Don't miss the Parks and Recreation star and his grizzly mustache take the stage during his epic new tour, Full Bush.

Oct 13

RuPaul's Drag Race; Globe Theatre

Tune in for an over-the-top concert, cabernet and comedy hybrid with all-star queens Michelle Visage, Bianca Del Rio and Shangela at the helm of the tour, dubbed Queens Werq the World.

Oct 20-22

Los Angeles Diversity in Comedy Festival; Hollywood

Presented by The Second City, the three-day fest brings together diverse talent in L.A. to explore subjects like race, gender identity and sexual orientation through performances, panels and workshops.

Oct 21

Ali Wong; Pechanga Entertainment Center

A writer on the comedic TV series Fresh off the Boat and star of Netflix's hour-long comedy special Baby Cobra, Ali Wong takes the stage with her laugh-out-loud banter on family, life, sex and feminism.

Oct 28-Nov 1

Rick Gervais; Dolby Theatre

After a seven-year hiatus, the controversial British comic and actor returns with his Humanity World Tour promising witty, confessional stand-up.

SHOPPING & STYLE

Oct 14

Silverlake Flea; Micheltorena St. Elementary School

Peruse the wares at this local flea market for rare vinyl, vintage and rare finds, home goods and all things handmade.

Oct 20

Odd Nights at the Autry; Autry Museum of the American West

Hit up the final night market of the year with everything imaginable: beer gardens, live music, bounce castles, more than 200 artisan vendors—and then some.

Oct 7, 8

Ceramic Cup Making Workshop with Linda Fahey; Poketo at the Line Hotel

Learn how to craft six to ten clay vessels with artist Linda Fahey, and receive a 15% off discount at Poketo and future workshops.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.