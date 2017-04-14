  • Blog
Celebrities to watch out for at Coachella 2017

By Stephanie Cary Posted: Friday April 14 2017, 12:49pm

The gates have opened at Coachella, officially kicking off the first day of the music-filled weekend. While we're sure most people are going for the music, fashion, parties and food, the festival is also a hot spot for celebrity sightings. We already know some celebs who will be enjoying weekend one out in the desert, so check out our list below and be sure to keep your eyes open! 

Alessandra Ambrosio

We really hit it off...me and my pink flamingo!!! 💕💫🦄🌵💖🌟🐦🎉🌈 #festivAle

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

Ryan Phillippe

Ashley Tisdale

Coachella here we come 🌵⚡️☀️

A post shared by Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) on

Vanessa Hudgens

I've owned this top for years and it always makes me so happy when I wear it 😝😝 #vintage

A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on

Emily Ratajkowski

COACHELLA

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Hailey Baldwin

Oh someone said Coachella????? ok.

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on

Jamie Chung

Packing for the weekend 😘 Let the madness begin #tothedesertwego🌵Tap for credits

A post shared by Jamie Chung (@jamiejchung) on

Aaron Paul

Shay Mitchell

