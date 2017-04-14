Celebrities to watch out for at Coachella 2017

The gates have opened at Coachella, officially kicking off the first day of the music-filled weekend. While we're sure most people are going for the music, fashion, parties and food, the festival is also a hot spot for celebrity sightings. We already know some celebs who will be enjoying weekend one out in the desert, so check out our list below and be sure to keep your eyes open!
Alessandra Ambrosio
Ryan Phillippe
Ashley Tisdale
Vanessa Hudgens
Emily Ratajkowski
Hailey Baldwin
Jamie Chung
Aaron Paul
Shay Mitchell
