Get free donuts when Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken opens in Downtown L.A. tomorrow

We've been blessed with plenty of delicious donut options recently, with Portland's Voodoo Doughnut and Blue Star. And we've always had great fried chicken options (hello, Crawfords). Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken, a popular D.C. staple that has a cult-like following, is almost ready for Los Angeles. It's been months of anticipating, but we can finally find out for ourselves how good this sweet and savory mashup is when it opens tomorrow, April 5.

The menu will feature four permanent flavors (Crème Brûlée, Maple Bacon, PB&J and Vanilla Glazed), plus a rotating selection of seasonal flavors like this season's Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp and Meyer Lemon Pie. Their deliciously tender fried chicken will also be available in various ways so you can have it for breakfast with eggs or gravy, among many other great choices.

They've been exploring some familiar sights in the city and posting them on Instagram. If you follow their account, you may be able to snag some free donuts tomorrow, while supplies last. The new Astro is located at 516 W 6th St, right beside Madame Monsieur. Their hours are Monday through Friday 7:30am-5:30pm, Saturday 7:30am-5pm, and Sunday 9am-3pm.

