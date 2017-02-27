Stagecoach's touring country shows are coming soon

Though you don't have to worry about packing for Stagecoach quite yet, the Coachella of country music does as the festival will once against promote a series of nationwide tours.

Jamey Johnson and Nikki Lane are each embarking on separate "Stagecoach Spotlight" tours. The initiative was first announced last year as a means of growing the Stagecoach name outside of just Southern California.

Johnson, with special guests Margo Price and Brent Cobb, will play eight shows this spring, including a stop at the Theatre at Ace Hotel on April 27. Lane, meanwhile, will bring her "Highway Queen" tour to nearly 30 cities under the "Stagecoach Spotlight" banner. She'll be joined by Brent Cobb, Robert Ellis and Jonathan Tyler, including on March 24 at the El Rey Theatre.

Don't expect lawn chairs and oversized cowboy boot sculptures at these shows—they're Stagecoach in name only. They do have us looking forward to the late April music festival, though. Dierks Bentley, Shania Twain and Kenny Chesney top this year's lineup for the April 28 through 30 fest.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.