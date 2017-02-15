The 2017 James Beard Award semifinalist list is here, and L.A. has scored big

There's no doubt that, in the past few years, the James Beard Foundation has been getting better at recognizing Los Angeles in its annual coveted awards. Last year, our fair city took home some pretty incredible awards, including Outstanding Pastry Chef and Best Chef: West. But this year? The chances for scoring a few more wins are heavily in our favor. The 2017 semifinalists were announced this morning, and L.A. has hit it big with 10 nominations in the Best Chef: West category, along with additional nominations for everything from Outstanding Service to Best New Restaurant. Unsurprisingly, the only L.A. bar to be nominated in Outstanding Bar Program is The Varnish, as they have been almost every year since they've opened. But we love the nomination for Outstanding Baker (way to go, Lodge!) and Rising Star Chef of the Year, Miles Thompson. Check out all of the chefs and restaurants nominated from L.A.:

Best New Restaurant: Gwen; Shibumi

Outstanding Baker: Alex Phaneuf and Or Amsalam, Lodge Bread Co.

Outstanding Bar Program: The Varnish

Outstanding Chef: Daniel Patterson, LocoL

Outstanding Pastry Chef: Margarita Manzke, République; Shannon Swindle, Craft

Outstanding Restaurateur: Caroline Styne, The Lucques Group (Lucques, a.o.c., Tavern and others)

Outstanding Service: Mélisse; Providence; Spago

Rising Star Chef of the Year: Miles Thompson, Michael’s, Santa Monica

Best Chef: West: Wes Avila, Guerrilla Tacos; Josef Centeno, Orsa & Winston; Michael Cimarusti, Providence; Jeremy Fox, Rustic Canyon Wine Bar and Seasonal Kitchen, Santa Monica; Ludo Lefebvre, Trois Mec; Travis Lett, Gjelina; Niki Nakayama, n/naka; Bryant Ng, Cassia; Carlos Salgado, Taco María, Costa Mesa; Kris Yenbamroong, Night + Market Song

The finalists will be announced in Los Angeles on March 15, and the winners will be announced at the James Beard Awards Gala, held at the Lyric Opera of Chicago on Monday, May 1. Check out the full list of 2017 semifinalists here.

Congratulations to all the nominees!

