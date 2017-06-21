The most Instagram-worthy wallpaper we've spotted in L.A.

Obviously, we love a wall with a bright splash of paint—that hot pink Paul Smith wall is a social media star for a reason—or a perfectly tiled floor, but sometimes a gorgeous wallpaper as a focal point can add an element of color and pattern that gives a space a real wow factor. Plus, in addition to our general design lust, we can’t help but acknowledge that these patterned walls do make particularly great backdrops for our Instagram staging. We’ve rounded up some places around L.A. that are giving us serious wallpaper envy.
Cocobella Creamery
Fountain Coffee Room at the Beverly Hills Hotel
The Semi-Tropic
The Unique Space
Chez Tex
Red Herring
Winsome
LONO Hollywood
The Mar Vista
