The most Instagram-worthy wallpaper we've spotted in L.A.

By Brittany Martin Posted: Wednesday June 21 2017, 4:21pm

Photograph: Rozette Rago
The Mar Vista

Obviously, we love a wall with a bright splash of paint—that hot pink Paul Smith wall is a social media star for a reason—or a perfectly tiled floor, but sometimes a gorgeous wallpaper as a focal point can add an element of color and pattern that gives a space a real wow factor. Plus, in addition to our general design lust, we can’t help but acknowledge that these patterned walls do make particularly great backdrops for our Instagram staging. We’ve rounded up some places around L.A. that are giving us serious wallpaper envy.  

 

Cocobella Creamery

 

 

Fountain Coffee Room at the Beverly Hills Hotel

 

 

The Semi-Tropic

 

 

The Unique Space

 

 

Chez Tex

A post shared by CHEZ TEX (@cheztex) on

 

 

Red Herring

 

 

Winsome

A post shared by Megan West (@missmeganeast) on

 

 

LONO Hollywood

 

 

The Mar Vista

 

Staff writer
By Brittany Martin 617 Posts

Brittany is the associate editor responsible for Time Out Los Angeles' blog and social media as well as the Film and LGBT sections. Her bloodstream is mostly coffee. Follow her on Twitter at @britt_m.

For any feedback or for more information email

