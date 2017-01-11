The most Instagrammable floors in Los Angeles

There are plenty of reasons to look up in this city: beautiful buildings, crystal clear skies and plenty of neon. But just this once, we're going to tell you to look down. Restaurants, coffee shops and even a museum are home to some pretty stunning floors, and yes, we're definitely going to hashtag all of them. Take a look at our favorite floors in the city for some seriously beautiful shoe backdrops.
1. République, because clearly.
2. Intelligentsia—so pretty, the pattern made its way onto clothing.
3. Civil Coffee, killing both the coffee and floor game.
4. Terra Cotta, because gray makes an impression, too.
5. Café Gratitude, where drinks and dishes take on their own personality (Be Brave!).
6. Block Party, so fresh and so clean.
7. Alfred Coffee (Studio City)—but also, digging your boots girl.
8. Palihouse, you're so dreamy.
9. Carrera Cafe, because black and white never looked so good.
10. Getty Villa—beautiful art on the walls and on the floor.
Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.
For any feedback or for more information email blognetwork@timeout.com
Comments
0 comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Sign in
Newest | Oldest