The most Instagrammable floors in Los Angeles

By Erin Kuschner Posted: Wednesday January 11 2017, 1:19pm

Photograph: Courtesy Intelligentsia

There are plenty of reasons to look up in this city: beautiful buildings, crystal clear skies and plenty of neon. But just this once, we're going to tell you to look down. Restaurants, coffee shops and even a museum are home to some pretty stunning floors, and yes, we're definitely going to hashtag all of them. Take a look at our favorite floors in the city for some seriously beautiful shoe backdrops.

1. République, because clearly.

 

Loving this #geometric #kellygreen #flooring (enuf to #drool on my shoe)

A photo posted by bernardo_siaotong (@bernardo_siaotong) on

 

2. Intelligentsia—so pretty, the pattern made its way onto clothing.

 

Obligatory

A photo posted by Shereen (@shereenreenreen) on

 

3. Civil Coffee, killing both the coffee and floor game.

 

4. Terra Cotta, because gray makes an impression, too.

 

5. Café Gratitude, where drinks and dishes take on their own personality (Be Brave!).

 

I am...BRAVE 🍋🌶 . . . . . #organic #cayenne #lemon #ginger #tumeric #essentialoils #oregano #pressedjuice #vegan #raw #plantbased

A photo posted by His grace + Plantbased plates🌱 (@hisgrace.plantbasedplates) on

 

6. Block Party, so fresh and so clean.

 

Back at it in the new Brite Indigo Moto Stacked Skinny #Denim. #pacsun

A photo posted by pacsun (@pacsun) on

 

7. Alfred Coffee (Studio City)—but also, digging your boots girl.

 

@style_hour 🌟

A photo posted by avery schlereth (@averyschlereth) on

 

8. Palihouse, you're so dreamy.

 

9. Carrera Cafe, because black and white never looked so good.

 

Stepping into 2017 ☕️

A photo posted by Steven Joshua Rodriguez (@stevenjosh) on

 

10. Getty Villa—beautiful art on the walls and on the floor. 

 

I thoroughly enjoy this floor..

A photo posted by Jess Prudente (@jessprudente) on

 

