Things to do this weekend in Los Angeles: April 21-23

Start your weekend in Griffith Park for the return of Odd Nights, a night market at the Autry packed with everything imaginable—beer gardens, live music, bounce castles, more than 200 artisan vendors—and then some (i.e. horse parking, yes, horse parking).

Head to Union Station for Charles Phoenix: Southern Californialand. Join humorist and Americana ambassador Charles Phoenix as he frames through this slideshow of L.A.'s undiscovered, underrated and misunderstood mid-century gems.

Watch the sunrise from 1,000 feet above the Downtown streetscape at the kickoff of the Sunrise Yoga Series. Design your own yoga pants, listen to ambient beats and sip kombucha at this YogaWorks-led class atop OUE Skyspace LA—complete with a trip down the Skyslide.

If you're going to be Downtown, just keep in mind that the March for Science heads from Pershing Square to City Hall this morning—so avoid the area or make a sign and march in the name of evidence-based policies.

Witness the transformation of the Chinatown adjacent "cornfield" during the Los Angeles State Historic Park Grand Opening. Celebrate the park's simultaneously lush and drought-tolerant makeover with family-friendly activities and food trucks, plus musical performances by Queztal, MILCK, Subsuelo and more.

Celebrate springtime in Santa Monica at the Bergamot Station Arts Center Spring Fling. Peruse the artwork at more than 40 galleries, learn how to make origami at Hiromi Paper, partake in silent disco yoga, step into an interactive art project booth and watch a live painting demonstration.

Catch pop-up concerts around the city and grab limited release vinyl pressings during Record Store Day, an annual celebration of independent brick-and-mortar music shops.

Head to Descanso Gardens for its Earth Day Festival, featuring a weekend-long plant sale, trunk show (dubbed Botanic Bling), wildflower installation and seed packet station.

Feed your bookworm tendencies at the second day of the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. Stocked with free lectures, signings and performances, today's lineup at the USC-wide event includes appearances from the likes of Margaret Atwood, Cheech Marin and Sqirl chef Jessica Koslow.

Celebrate mankind's most physical artform at the Dance Camera West Dance Media Film Festival. Today's programming at the Fowler Museum includes a family-friendly afternoon of animated and humorous dance films plus a flipbook workshop, followed by a screening of Mr. Gaga, a documentary about Israeli choreographer Ohad Naharin.

Get out a bow tie and suspenders, and pull together a parasol and pearls for Dapper Day at Disneyland. Part style expo and part park meet-up, this biannual event celebrates all things old-timey at Disneyland.

