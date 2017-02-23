Things to do this weekend in Los Angeles: February 24-26

We curate an L.A. weekend itinerary of the city's best concerts, culture and cuisine, every week, just for you.

See a selection of writers, artists, photographers and filmmakers premiere new works at the return of Pop-Up Magazine. This live magazine-like presentation of speakers at the Theatre at Ace Hotel includes stories from NPR host Kelly McEvers, ESPN writer Kelley L. Carter, illustrator Wendy MacNaughton, MTV news columnist Hanif Willis-Abdurraqib and more.

Alternatively, explore the intersection of hip-hop and the apocalypse during Busta Rhymes at the End of the World. Artist, writer and curator Aria Dean leads this lecture at Machine Project about Busta Rhymes's five-album apocalyptic concept album suite and their album art. Woo hah!

Swing by the Skirball Center past closing time for Late-Night Lichtenstein. Take advantage of free admission to "Pop for the People: Roy Lichtenstein" with tours of the Pop Art exhibition as well as live music, a cash bar and food from Mandoline Grill and the Hungry Nomad.

Catch all of the Oscar-nominated feature-length and short documentaries during DocuDay L.A. This Writers Guild Theater screening is a daylong commitment, but you'll be rewarded with filmmaker Q&As following each feature.

Mark the late Bob Baker's 93rd birthday with an afternoon of puppet shows, live music, comedy and more during Bob Baker Day. The celebration spills outside of the beloved Westlake puppet theater with a morning parade and an afternoon carnival.

Peruse books, catalogues, monographs, periodicals and zines from more than 250 international presses at the L.A. Art Book Fair. The free annual showcase at the Geffen is the perfect opportunity to pick up your next coffee table obsession.

Cap off a well-read afternoon with the official L.A. Art Book Fair Afterparty. Printed Matter and Mount Analog have put together a DJ-heavy lineup at the Regent; swing by the their respective booths during LAABF to skip the ticketing fees.

Find your new best friend at the oceanfront Adopt a Dog Event and Kissing Booth. The League of Extraordinary Mutts will be hosting an adoption event at Malibu Country Mart, complete with a pup kissing booth.

Celebrate the late Beatle's would-be 74th birthday as Shepard Fairey's Subliminal Projects hosts a pop-up exhibition in honor of George Harrison. The Echo Park gallery will put original handwritten lyrics and personal song commentary on display alongside family photos to celebrate the launch of I Me Mine Extended Edition biography; the first 100 patrons will receive copies signed by cover artist Fairey.

Watch the Oscars inside the ornate Theatre at Ace Hotel during An Awards Show Watch Party. Dress up in your fanciest attire for a free stream of the red carpet arrivals and the ceremony itself from inside the theater that Hollywood legend Mary Pickford built.

If you're looking for a far less serious way to watch the Academy Awards, see comedian Doug Benson talk over the Oscars broadcast from the friendly confines of the Cinefamily. Show up early to snag a seat, and make sure to bring something for the potluck.

