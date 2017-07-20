Things to do this weekend in Los Angeles: July 21-23

We curate an L.A. weekend itinerary of the city's best concerts, culture and cuisine, every week, just for you.

Hear headlining sets from Missy Elliott and Björk during the first night of FYF Fest. The hometown music fest, now expanded to three days, takes over Exposition Park for the rest of the weekend, too, with performances from Frank Ocean, Solange, Nine Inch Nails and more.

Start your weekend in Griffith Park for the latest edition of Odd Nights, a night market at the Autry packed with everything imaginable—beer gardens, live music, bounce castles, more than 80 artisan vendors—and then some.

Across the street, see the zoo in a whole new light during Roaring Nights at the L.A. Zoo. The after-hours series goes country tonight with line dancing, live music, food trucks and more.

Stop by NerdMelt for another installment of Andy Kindler's Particular Show, with sets from Marc Maron, Anthony Jeselnik, Jon Daly and the frustrated, self-defeated Kindler himself.

Stretch like a cat alongside a feline friend at ME-OM: Yoga with Adoptable Cats, a 45-minute beginner-level yoga class and adoption drive at the Westside's NKLA Pet Adoption Center.

Explore the art, food and culture of Little Tokyo during this weekend's Delicious Little Tokyo. Saturday's highlights include poke and tea tasting at Snociety, a sushi-making workshop at Mitsuru Sushi & Grill and a latte art competition at the Japanese Village Plaza.

Grab a late-night snack at the latest edition of 626 Night Market. Come hungry to Santa Anita Park, where more than 150 Asian street-food vendors will be steaming, frying and roasting up delectable bites.

Stock up on limited-edition plush and apparel inspired by Hayao Miyazaki’s animated films during the closing weekend of the Studio Ghibli Pop-Up Shop. JapanLA's collection marks the first official U.S. pop-up shop from the iconic studio.

Join original MST3K creator Joel Hodgson, revival host Jonah Ray and their robotic sidekicks for Mystery Science Theater 3000 LIVE. The double feature at the Theatre at Ace Hotel kicks off with a screening of the fan-favorite horror movie Eegah, followed by a secret surprise film.

Watch a movie on a Downtown rooftop as Time Out L.A. and Rooftop Cinema Club present a screening of Drive. Catch the Ryan Gosling-starring neo-noir classic atop LEVEL.

Find more things to do this weekend by clicking each day or by heading over to our weekend calendar.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.