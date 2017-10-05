We curate an L.A. weekend itinerary of the city's best concerts, culture and cuisine, every week, just for you.

Roll out a blanket and sip on wine atop Barnsdall Art Park during the final Friday Night Wine Tasting of the season. Tickets to the fundraiser include pours from Silver Lake Wine, and you can throw in a few extra dollars for a tour of Frank Lloyd Wright's Hollyhock House.

Head around the corner to La Luz de Jesus Gallery for the opening night of The Art of Tiki. This two-part exhibition includes both a 21st anniversary show of tiki-inspired art, as well as a sale of mid-century tiki decor salvaged from apartment complexes and hotels.

For a more salacious exhibition, swing by Think Tank Gallery for the impeccably titled “I Didn't Ask for This: A Lifetime of Dick Pics.” The anti-harrassment gallery show has assembled over 150 improper photos alongside two days of panels and workshops.

Choose between a pair of free outdoor screenings on the Westside: Front Porch Cinema continues with The Princess Bride on the Santa Monica Pier while Malibu Wines screens Hocus Pocus for Malibu Movie Under the Stars.

Make your way to the Whittier Narrows Recreation Area for the Los Angeles Dragon Boat Festival. Expect lion dancers on the sidelines and over-the-top outfits on many of the teams, some of which take the annual costume competition as seriously as the race itself.

Scarf down pans upon pans of Spain’s favorite saffron-infused dish at the Paella Wine & Beer Festival. Expect live music, hearty servings of paella and unlimited pours of beer and wine at Pershing Square.

Scope out local bands and DJs along Colorado Boulevard at the 18th annual Eagle Rock Music Festival. The community-organized, family-friendly fest also includes children's crafts and a slew of food trucks.

Celebrate the full harvest moon at the Chinatown Moon Festival. This neighborhood-spanning fest includes an evening of music, dancing, acrobats, artisans and more.

Venture into the Santa Monica Mountains for a Back to the Future Drive-In Movie Screening and Car Show. Check out classic cars in the late afternoon at Paramount Ranch and catch a screening of the '80s classic in the evening.

Kick off the opening weekend of the monthlong Red Bull Music Academy Festival with a concert from St. Vincent. The eclectic singer and guitarist premieres music from her upcoming record with a technicolor performance at Paramount Pictures Studio's New York backlot.

Pedal your way through Downtown and its surrounding neighborhoods at CicLAvia: Heart of L.A. Explore Chinatown, Westlake, Little Tokyo, the Arts District and Boyle Heights during the bike-friendly fest.

Play through the year’s most innovative independent releases at IndieCade as the juried video-game festival of up-and-coming game developers and artists takes over the Japanese American National Museum.

Pick up the perfect pumpkin as A Boo-tique Pumpkin Patch by Mr. Bones arrives at Culver City's Platform. The small "boo-tique" offers a bountiful selection of pumpkins, kid-friendly activities and a curated shop of Halloween decorations.

Close out your weekend at the Theatre at Ace Hotel for An Evening with Matt Groening & Lynda Barry. The Simpsons creator Groening reminisces and takes questions with his longtime friend and Ernie Pook's Comeek cartoonist Barry.

