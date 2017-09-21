We curate an L.A. weekend itinerary of the city's best concerts, culture and cuisine, every week, just for you.

Roll out a blanket and sip on wine atop Barnsdall Art Park during one of the summer's final Friday Night Wine Tastings. Tickets to the fundraiser include pours from Silver Lake Wine, and you can throw in a few extra dollars for a tour of Frank Lloyd Wright's Hollyhock House.

Have Breakfast for Dinner at Sqirl. Chef Jessica Koslow has teamed up with Kellogg’s for cereal-inspired dishes during this limited-time fund-raiser.

Go runnin' down a dream as Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers play their second of three nights at the Hollywood Bowl.

Create your own floral arrangement and add to a communal display at the Moses Sumney pop-up flower shop. The free Highland Park experience is celebrating the release of the local soul songwriter's debut album.

Enjoy craft beer, à-la-carte seafood dishes or entire prix fixe lobster meals at the Redondo Beach Lobster Festival, held at Seaside Lagoon.

Take advantage of an afternoon of free museum admission during Museum Day Live. Local institutions like the Autry, Grammy Museum, Japanese American National Museum and more are offering free access today.

Spend the evening at the Broad as Zebra Katz and Downtown Boys top the final Summer Happenings of the season.

Return to the Hollywood Bowl for a dreamy performance from Fleet Foxes and Beach House that sounds like the perfect way to usher in the fall.

Up for a trek? Start out your Sunday in Huntington Beach for the Surf City Surf Dog competition. The action starts in the morning with big dogs and works its way up (or down?) to pint-sized pooches before the final round.

Otherwise head into Venice for the annual Abbot Kinney Festival. The artsy street fair includes innumerable food trucks, live music stages, local artisans and a beer garden.

Dig into a family-style seafood meal at E.P. & L.P.'s Icebergs pop-up, featuring chefs from Australia's Bondi Beach-adjacent dining room.

Taste 11 of the finest burgers in L.A. and cast your vote to crown the one true winner at Battle of the Burger. The Time Out tasting event goes down at LA Plaza De Cultura y Artes.

Close out your weekend with yet another night of stellar programming at the Bowl, this time during a headlining set from Solange. The evening also includes Blood Orange, with appearances by King, Kelela, Moses Sumney and Kelsey Lu.

