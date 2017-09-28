We curate an L.A. weekend itinerary of the city's best concerts, culture and cuisine, every week, just for you.

Roll out a blanket and sip on wine atop Barnsdall Art Park during one of this year's final Friday Night Wine Tastings. Tickets to the fundraiser include pours from Silver Lake Wine, and you can throw in a few extra dollars for a tour of Frank Lloyd Wright's Hollyhock House.

Get spooked at the opening night of the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride. This year's hayride through the grounds of Griffith Park's Old Zoo has turned to the most terrifying theme possible: clowns.

Catch a set from the minimalist, subdued trio the XX as they play the Forum. Alternatively, see some free entertainment at the Van Nuys Arts Festival, with music from Mark de Clive-Lowe and Maria del Pilar and art from Kristy Sandoval Art and Sally Chung, among many others.

Make sweet melodies on a four-stringed instrument at the Los Angeles International Ukulele Festival. The Torrance Cultural Arts Center fest includes workshops for players of all levels as well as performances and a market.

Get your feet stomping at the Watts Towers Day of the Drum Festival. The free concert includes a pan-African afternoon of music, dance and poetry.

Head to Long Beach for Music Tastes Good. The two-day music and food fest kicks off today with sets from Built to Spill, Joyce Manor, Ween and Ride. Alternatively, swing by the revived L.A. State Historic Park for a concert from Interpol, Deerhunter and Battles.

Scope out B-movie classics and under-the-radar premieres at Beyond Fest. Tonight's lineup includes the premiere of Tommy Wiseau's Best F(r)riends (and The Room later on), plus a free screening of 78/52.

Explore Santa Monica by foot or bike at COAST Open Streets Festival. The car-free event is taking over Main Street and Ocean Avenue with stilt walkers, dancers, local bands and DJs.

March in the name of ending sexual injustice, victim blaming, derogatory labeling and gender inequality at the Amber Rose Slut Walk. Model Amber Rose leads this impassioned walk, with a festival in Pershing Square to follow.

Sample mole, from spicy to sweet, plus other incredible Mexican dishes at La Feria de los Moles. The Grand Park event also includes live Mexican music and more family-friendly activities.

