This interactive grid has the most delicious Instagrams of food at Coachella

Over the weekend, Instagram teamed up with chefs, food vendors and food-loving photographers for a project they called #EatAtCoachella—and we’re excited to reveal the results.

Food at Coachella is always amazing, but this year the collection of delicacies on offer would be enough to distract anybody from the rock stars on stage, if only for a few minutes. Instagram encouraged use of the hashtag #EatAtCoachella amongst insiders and influencers and collected some of the best snaps into this interactive grid.

From full-service pop-up restaurants from Kindred, Little Sister and Playa Provisions and Outstanding in the Field’s elegant dinner parties driven by star chefs to on-the-go snacks that fueled the three-day party, refreshing cocktails and exclusive dishes you can’t get outside of the festival grounds, the weekend was a foodie paradise, and, obviously, beyond Instagram-worthy.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.