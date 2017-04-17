  • Blog
50 best crowd, band and style photos from Coachella 2017

By Michael Juliano Posted: Monday April 17 2017, 9:58am

Photograph: Rozette Rago

How does Coachella stay ahead in an increasingly crowded pack of music festivals? By being the biggest in almost every way possible.

The Coachella 2017 lineup was as big on blockbuster headliners—Radiohead, Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar—as it was with unannounced talent like Drake, the Weeknd, Diddy and four surprise appearances from Migos. Meanwhile, the festival itself was literally larger, with expanded grounds, an extra stage and thousands of more attendees.

The music will always come first for us, but Coachella continues to knock it out of the park when it comes to food. With an array of local and cross-coast favorites, photogenic treats, Outstanding in the Field and a hidden tiki bar, Coachella has become an ever-expanding desert paradise of delicious bites.

Even the on-site pop-ups impressed us this year, particularly HP's trippy dome projection show and design-your-own bandana printer.

All in all, even with some growing pains and technical hiccups, it was another memorable year of Coachella. Relive it with these 50 of our favorite photos.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vestal Village

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Father John Misty

 

 

 

 

Phantogram

 

 

 

 

 

Empire of the Sun

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Radiohead

 

 

 

 

Photograph: Michael Juliano

Photograph: Michael Juliano

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thundercat

 

 

 

 

Photograph: Michael Juliano

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Photograph: Michael Juliano

 

 

 

 

 

 

Future

 

 

 

 

 

 

That DJ Snake crowd

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lady Gaga

 

 

 

 

Kendrick Lamar

 

 

 

DJ Khaled and A$AP Ferg

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The NoMad from The NoMad Truck

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Heineken House

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Outstanding in the Field

 

 

 

 

 

DJ Khaled

 

 

 

2 Chainz

 

 

 

 

Lorde

 

 

 

Justice

 

 

 

Kendrick Lamar

 

 

Staff writer
By Michael Juliano 615 Posts

Michael oversees the Things to Do section along with comedy coverage as associate editor at Time Out Los Angeles. He has a soft spot for deli sandwiches and Disneyland. Follow him on Twitter at @mjuliano.

