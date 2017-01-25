Visit L.A.'s best museums for free this weekend

Your excuse to spend an entire Sunday museum-hopping is here: January 29 is the 12th annual SoCal Museums Free-For-All Day. Laundry and errands can wait until next weekend, you’ve got free art, history and science to check out!

From Santa Barbara to Laguna Beach, 32 different museums are opening their doors for a day of free admission and special events. The free day is a great chance to duck into a favorite museum like MoCA, LACMA or the Autry Museum of the American West while saving a few dollars. Or take the opportunity to go off the beaten track and explore one of L.A.’s smaller or more under-the-radar museums that you maybe haven't visited yet, like California African American Museum or the Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art at Pepperdine University.

There are several family-friendly options on the list if you’re looking for something to do with the kids in your life. The Kidspace Children’s Museum, Zimmer Children’s Museum and the Noah’s Ark display at the Skirball Cultural Center are all included in the Free-For-All.

Metro has teamed up with the event organizers and, in addition to offering an inexpensive way to get to many of the participating museums, showing a current TAP card will entitle you to extra discounts. A TAP card is good for 10 percent off purchases in the merchandise shops at Kidspace, the Getty, La Plaza de Cultura y Artes and elsewhere, and 15 percent off membership fees to the Natural History Museum and the La Brea Tar Pits. At the Pasadena Museum of California Art, your card will score you a free, exclusive poster designed by Mark Ryden, and at the California Science Center you’ll get discounted IMAX tickets.

SoCal Museums Free-For-All Day is January 29, 2017. A complete list of participants, details and offers is available online.

