Watch 'ULAM,' a documentary about Filipino food, presented by Grand Central Market and AMBOY

Join AMBOY and the Grand Central Market as they present a preview screening of ULAM (the Filipino word for main dish) on May 20 at the Million Dollar Theater. There will also be a panel hosted by L.A. Times food critic Jonathan Gold featuring the director and chefs from the film, like Eggslut's Alvin Cailan and LASA's Valencia brothers, among others.

The documentary, directed by Alexandra Cuerdo, explores "the rise of the Filipino food movement via the chefs crossing over to the center of the American table." This has been especially apparent here in Los Angeles, with the recently announced expansion of LASA from pop-up to permanent tenant of Unit 120 at Chinatown's Far East Plaza, the success of recent Filipino food ventures like RiceBar, and the enduring power of established but still under-the-radar spots like the LA Rose Cafe. This year may finally be the year Filipino food truly breaks through the mainstream.

Apart from the screening, the Grand Central Market will be hosting pop-ups serving traditional Filipino dishes and popular street foods. General admission tickets are $10 and can be purchased here. This is part of the Los Angeles Times Food Bowl, a month-long celebration of the city's dynamic food scene. Watch the trailer for ULAM below.

