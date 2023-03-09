“Just like how mama used to make it” is the sentiment behind this Hollywood hotel’s colorful restaurant and it’s a theme that runs throughout the building. The rooms—livened up with funky decor like tie-dye pillows and Spanish-tile floors—make a stylish (if quirky) place to rest your head, while the rooftop is the best place to take in the Hollywood cityscape without having to set foot on the heaving Walk of Fame. The thing that makes it a little different from your Mama's, however, is that as well as being in actual Hollywood, there's an award-winning rooftop bar and restaurant.
Let's get boujee, let's get boutique! Los Angeles is absolutely brimming with getaways just as individual as the city’s neighborhoods, whether you're looking for the kind of chic retreats that Beverly Hills has to offer or thriving Hollywood hideaways. When it comes to character and style, L.A. is your go-to. It's a veritable hub of creativity that encompasses film, arts, fashion, food and design (the list goes on). This buzzing way to be is noted nicely in the city’s best boutique hotels where imagination is at the forefront. It encompasses everything from funky lobby bars to colorful and casual retreats, and even rooms styled after fictional characters.
Even the food and drink options are enough to lure you to one of these top boutique getaways. Here you'll find rooftops with sweeping views of Los Angeles (including the Hollywood Sign), award-winning cocktail programs, dining under a twinkling greenhouse and cozy lounges for a late-night aperitif. Whether you’re a tourist who's just passing through or have recently moved here, it’s only fitting that your first glimpse of L.A. life should come with all the trimmings—especially if you're staying at one of the city's best boutique hotels. Each spot on our list has its own twist, but as far as we’re concerned, the more distinctive, the better.
RECOMMENDED: The best hotels on the beach in LA
This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.