Nothing says luxury like a hot bath filled with soothing spa jets. Especially when said bath is just steps away from your cozy hotel bed – some might call it the ultimate vacation. So, after you've spent the day gallivanting around the city to see its greatest attractions (and trust us, there are plenty) or you've treated yourself to a late-night dinner at one of the best restaurants in L.A., slipping into your own personal whirlpool of relaxation is simply what you deserve to wash off the day.

Whether you’re looking for a tricked-out standard hotel room or a honeymoon-worthy suite, we’ve made a list of the best hotels offering the highly coveted, spa-like amenity.

RECOMMENDED: The best boutique hotels in L.A.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.