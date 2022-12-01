Los Angeles
Shutters on the Beach
Photograph: Courtesy Shutters on the Beach

The best hotels in L.A. with hot tubs in the room

Enjoy a dip in the hot tub without stepping foot outside your hotel room

Written by
Danielle DiMeglio
&
Paula Akpan
Contributors
Danielle Goldstein
&
Alex Floyd-Douglass
Nothing says luxury like a hot bath filled with soothing spa jets. Especially when said bath is just steps away from your cozy hotel bed – some might call it the ultimate vacation. So, after you've spent the day gallivanting around the city to see its greatest attractions (and trust us, there are plenty) or you've treated yourself to a late-night dinner at one of the best restaurants in L.A., slipping into your own personal whirlpool of relaxation is simply what you deserve to wash off the day.

Whether you’re looking for a tricked-out standard hotel room or a honeymoon-worthy suite, we’ve made a list of the best hotels offering the highly coveted, spa-like amenity.

RECOMMENDED: The best boutique hotels in L.A.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Top L.A. hotels with hot tubs in the room

Hotel Bel-Air
Photograph: Courtesy Oak Bar and Lounge

1. Hotel Bel-Air

  • Hotels
  • Bel Air
  • price 3 of 4

This elite and quietly decadent Mission-style ’20s hotel, a dreamy getaway on 12 fairytale acres of lush landscaping, reopened in 2011 after a major two-year overhaul. The additions — which include lofts and hillside suites, a spa and fitness center, plus upgraded room features—are impressive, but thankfully the airy, summery vibe hasn't changed. When you’re not walking through the gardens of the plush oasis or checking out the iconic hotel swans in the mini pond, relax in your in-room Jacuzzi (a staple in every room) with a glass of fine wine. After all, it is a vacation. 

Read more
Check prices
Shade Hotel
Courtesy Shade Hotel

2. Shade Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Manhattan Beach
  • price 3 of 4

This boutique hotel is slick yet approachable, stylish yet not without a sense of humor, and simply oozing with California cool. Located in the heart of the beach city (and two blocks from the ocean), this coastal oasis invites guests to unwind in one of 38 luxury guest rooms. Each comes equipped with a vast, two-person, jetted spa bath and color-adjustable chromotherapy lighting to set the mood. The penthouse suite has beer on tap by request in the kitchenette and a vast Sanijet spa tub with color therapy. It’s truly an impressive spot.

Read more
Check prices
Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows
Courtesy: Booking.com

3. Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows

If you're looking for a L.A. hotel complete wit in-room soak baths in the ensuite rooms or bungalows, the Fairmont is the one for you. From 24-hour room service to marble bathrooms with bathrobes and slippers for your leisure, this oceanfront hotel caters to all your needs. There's also a full service spa, an outdoor pool and hot tub, along with a complimentary house-car to use within up to 3 miles of the hotel. Get the bubbles going... It's time to unwind.

Book now
Shutters on the Beach
Photograph: Fred Licht

4. Shutters on the Beach

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Santa Monica
  • price 3 of 4

Once a hotspot for Hollywood stars, Shutters has a relaxed but decidedly upscale style. Filled with comfy sofas, club chairs, and prints by modern masters including David Hockney, the lobby mirrors the beach-cottage ambiance of the rooms and suites. Each abode features lovely dark hardwood floors and, of course, the hotel's signature white shutters. Most rooms offer whirlpool baths, while the 12 private suites have oversized versions for two (where's the Champagne at?). Guests who prefer gentle pampering to the myriad outdoor beach activities can spend a day at the spa or sit poolside sipping wine and taking in the ocean views.

Read more
Check prices
Casa del Mar
Photograph: Courtesy Casa del Mar

5. Casa del Mar

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Santa Monica
  • price 4 of 4

Located right on the beach and within walking distance from Santa Monica’s best shops and restaurants, this architecturally stunning hotel is a local favorite. Most of the plush rooms and suites offer ocean and coastline views. However, for a really opulent stay, you can reserve one of the two-story penthouse suites or the super-deluxe presidential suite. While the property offers a pool and Jacuzzi, each room is equipped with a hydrothermal massage tub for relaxation at its finest. If you want to up the ante, an afternoon at the spa is a vacation in itself; salon services can be enjoyed in one of five Mediterranean-style treatment rooms or, better yet, under a cabana on the fifth-floor pool deck.

Read more
Check prices
Kimpton Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills
Photograph: Courtesy Kimpton Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills

6. Kimpton Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Westwood
  • price 3 of 4

With decor as slick on the outside as it is on the inside, you know you're onto a winner with the Kimpton boutique chain’s Hotel Palomar. It's playful, inviting, and modern, with pops of color and tactile textures throughout. There's an outdoor pool with a quirky lounge area – complete with a glass fireplace, naturally – but for a good (and private) soak, book either the King Spa or Marquee suites, both of which provide breathtaking views of the city and indulgent Fuji soaking tubs. Lush. Plus, you can bring your pooch, as the Palomar is pet-friendly.

Read more
Check prices
Portofino Hotel & Marina

7. Portofino Hotel & Marina

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Redondo Beach
  • price 3 of 4

Nestled on its own private Redondo Beach peninsula, the maritime resort from Noble House Hotel group offers rooms with a secluded patio or balcony and picturesque ocean views. Want to escape the rush or spend some romantic alone time with your partner? This outpost certainly hits the sweet spot. For example, the Ocean Jetted Tub King room comes with a Jacuzzi for two, a rainfall showerhead, and a private patio for catching the sunset. And don’t forget to take your complimentary beach cruiser bike up and down the oceanfront bike path—it’s simply a must. 

Read more
Check prices
Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica

8. Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Santa Monica
  • price 3 of 4

This beachy, pet-friendly hotel located just blocks from the Pacific at the 3rd Street Promenade delivers a classic SoCal experience, complete with a heated outdoor pool, bike rentals, fitness classes, and a wholly laidback demeanor. Amp up your stay by booking the Oceanview Sunset Suite, featuring a king-size bed, a mini living room, stunning ocean views, and — you guessed it — an inviting hot tub on your own private balcony.

Read more
Check prices

And how about a real spa experience?

