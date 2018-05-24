Don’t let the bouts of cool temperatures and cloudy mornings fool you: Summer is just about here. If you’re not embarking on a road trip this Memorial Day weekend, make the most of the extra day off (and emptied-out city) with these 21 thrilling things to do—almost all of them outside.

Party it up poolside

Lounge by the pool, music in ear and cocktail in hand as SkyBar kicks off the long weekend with its “Wicked Paradise” series in the afternoon.

Or take a plunge in a public pool

They’ll probably be just as crowded as the beach, but if you’d like to welcome in the summer with a few laps check out these public pools.

Sip wine atop an art park

Roll out a blanket and enjoy flights from Silverlake Wine atop Barnsdall Art Park during the kickoff of Friday Night Wine Tastings.

Lap up an ice cream cone

Feed your non-stop cravings for ice cream with a lick of these frozen treats, the best the city has to offer.

Escape to a hippie fest in Topanga

Bohemian locals and curious onlookers converge to celebrate music, food, arts and Mother Earth at Topanga Days Country Fair, a weekend-long fest with a parade on Monday morning.

Watch a movie in the great outdoors

Outdoor movie screenings combine two of our favorite things: film and being outside. Catch screenings this weekend of The Godfather, The Dark Knight, Blade Runner 2049, Easy Rider, Girls Trip, Raiders of the Lost Ark and more.

See Beauty and the Beast in concert

Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer and Taye Diggs will take up the singing voices during a live, orchestra-backed performance and screening of the animated classic.

Get lit...erary

Get to know the world of DIY printed lit at the L.A. Zine Fest, with assembly of over 175 exhibitors of zines, small press publications and comics.

Feast on some burgers

Partake in a holiday weekend barbecue during Burger Day at Smorgasburg LA, with pop-ups by Cassell’s, Pie N’ Burger, Motz and even Eggslut’s Alvin Cailan.

Have a picnic

Spend some time outside this weekend and roll out a blanket and pack a picnic basket—some snacks, a little bit of cheese, but no wine, of course—wink, wink.

Attend an Aussie takeover of an Arts District bar

Lauded Australian restaurant Attica is setting up at Everson Royce Bar for Attica’s E.R.B. Takeover an entire day and night of parking-lot cricket, eats, drinks and “Australian-rules football.”

Stuff your face with the city’s best BBQ

There’s BBQ and then there’s BBQ—you know, the kind that leaves you licking your sauce-drenched fingers. From Compton to South Pasadena, here are our picks for L.A.’s best BBQ.

Sample the city’s best vegan eats

Munch on an array of meals at Eat Drink Vegan, a meatless smorgasbord with more than 75 vegan food stands and unlimited pours of wine, beer, cold brew and kombucha.

Rage with a red panda

Pose for photos with scenes from Sanrio’s adorable but rage-filled animated red panda as Aggretsuko’s Den of Rage Pop-Up Shop wraps up at Little Tokyo’s Japanese Village Plaza.

Start a (legal) beachside bonfire

There isn’t a much more quintessential Southern California experience than having a bonfire on the beach at sunset, which you can do at these five beaches.

Eat around Santa Monica with Monopoly money

Main Street in Santa Monica will transform into an interactive Monopoly board game during Sunday’s MAINopoly, allotting attendees special “MAINopoly dollars,” to be exchanged for food tastings across the street’s finest establishments.

Grab a drink on a rooftop

What is it that they say about smog? Oh yeah, beautiful sunsets. Make L.A.’s haze work for you with an elevated vantage point at these cocktail bars and beachside spots.

Frequent a fiesta in Hermosa

Roam the 400-plus vendor stalls at this waterfront street fair and block party held across Downtown Hermosa Beach.

Splash in a swimming hole

Part day trip, part wilderness trek, these mountainous oases offer a cool dip in a scenic locale, oftentimes at the end of a waterfall hike.

Go bowling with the Dude

Attend a movie party and a bowling night at the annual Lewbowski Fest.

Call him Al

Hear pop icon Paul Simon play the final of his three local shows at the Hollywood Bowl on his farewell tour.

Don’t go to the beach

No, seriously. Don’t go, it’s going to be mobbed, and when you factor in all of the weekend events and the traffic on the—ah, who are we kidding, we’re probably going to end up on the beach at some point with the rest of the city. If you can’t beat ’em....

Looking for more things to do for Memorial Day weekend?