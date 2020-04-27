Here’s where to get ice cream delivered in L.A.

Want to beat the heat without leaving your couch? Some of L.A.’s best ice cream shops now come straight to you, filling your freezer and sating your sweet tooth with fresh pints, ice cream sandwiches and shakes—and one even offers branded face masks.

Whether you’re looking for a single scoop, some vegan varieties or a full-on ice cream cake or soft-serve pie, here’s where to find some of the city’s top frozen treats with just the click of a button.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antico (@antico___la) on Apr 8, 2020 at 12:59pm PDT

Antico’s freshly spun ice cream

We could wax poetic about Chad Colby’s rustic Italian pastas and beyond-artful charcuterie, but when it comes to desserts, Antico’s pastry chef and chef de cuisine, Brad Ray, steals the spotlight. Within less than a year of opening, Ray has already made Antico sweets the stuff of legend, in no small part due to the restaurant’s freshly made, freshly spun ice cream. The machine—imported from Italy—spins the ice cream so quickly that the finished product feels airier and smoother than your average affair, and can come ribboned with orange cookies, dotted with pistachios, and creamy with Harry’s Berries strawberries, depending on the day’s flavors.

Now that Antico has shifted to a to-go operation, you can buy this ice cream by the pint—and if you don’t feel like heading to the restaurant on the border of K-town and Hancock Park, you can now get it delivered via Caviar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LA Bodega on Wheels (@labodegaonwheels) on Apr 3, 2020 at 1:19pm PDT

Coolhaus’s pints and ice cream sandwiches

The ice cream shop with killer mix-and-match ice cream sandwiches is making the rounds thanks to its LA Bodega on Wheels pop-up, a limited-time truck that’s ferrying pints of ice cream, assorted fresh-baked cookies, and prepackaged ice cream sandwiches, along with pantry staples, Coolhaus-branded face masks, and canned craft cocktails. The ice cream company partnered with Venice’s The Rose, so you can also order some of Jason Neroni’s pasta kits and ready-to-bake pizzas, plus the restaurant’s fresh hummus, loaves of bread, bottles of wine, eggs, flour, coffee beans and cookie dough, plus Vervet’s sparkling craft cocktails and bottles of Future Gin’s gin—find delivery radius and specifics here.

Want more ice cream selection? You can also find Coolhaus on delivery apps Uber Eats and Postmates with even more flavors and goods, such as ice cream sandwich kits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fosselmans Ice Cream Co. (@fosselmansicecreamco) on Jun 22, 2018 at 2:41pm PDT

Fosselman’s Ice Cream’s half-gallons, ice cream sandwiches and cakes

This Alhambra institution is like a leap back in time: Fosselman’s opened in 1919, and it still provides all the old-timey charm of an old-school ice cream parlor. The flavors are almost all straightforward and classic, while the operation is run by third-generation Fosselman’s who offer half-gallons, choose-your-flavors ice cream cakes, and six-packs of ice cream sandwiches featuring chocolate cookies. Be on the lookout for specials, such as their popular Thin Mint ice cream, and find them on DoorDash and Postmates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Magpies Softserve (@magpiessoftserve) on Apr 19, 2020 at 1:10pm PDT

Magpies’s soft-serve pints and pies

If you worship at the altar of soft serve, you probably already know that Magpies is at the top of L.A.’s swirl food chain. What you might not have realized is that you can order packed pints straight to your door, not to mention both individual slices and whole versions of their phenomenal soft-serve pies. All of the beloved Magpies flavors are on offer, including their drool-worthy vegan varieties made with almond, oat or coconut milk. If you’re not into a pint you can also opt for the individual servings—but come on, who are you kidding? You’re going to want some roasted strawberry or ube coconut on deck in the freezer sooner or later.

You can even get the full Magpies experience: They’re got all the topping options available for delivery, whether you’re in the mood for sprinkles, butterscotch Rice Krispies, hazelnut wafers, candied pecans, hard shell, fudge sauce, salted caramel and beyond, and the pies come in the usual range of flavors. Grab a whole pie for a celebration or, you know, just yourself if you want more than the à la carte slice. No judgment. Find it all on Postmates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mashti Malone’s Ice Cream (@mashtimalones) on Apr 17, 2020 at 1:09pm PDT

Mashti Malone’s Persian ice cream sandwiches, pints, half gallons and shakes

One of L.A.’s best and most beloved independent scoop shops is open for delivery, which means you can get Mashti Malone’s Persian-inspired flavors with the push of a button. Options such as ginger and rose water; orange blossom with pistachio; Persian cucumber; date; Alfonso mango; and saffron rose water augment the rundown of straightforward stalwarts like cookies and cream, strawberry, and mint chip, so you can mix and match to your heart’s content.

You can get these flavors by the cup, the pint, the quart or the half-gallon (for those of us who really know how to stock up), or you can opt to get them blended in a shake or smooshed between two wafer cookies (a Mashti Malone’s classic). Find Mashti on UberEats, DoorDash and Postmates.

McConnell's pints and trays

A fan favorite and a California staple since 1949, McConnell's Fine Ice Creams knows a thing or two about making ice cream—and using local product. The milk and cream come from their own Central Coast dairy, while local farms supply fresh fruits for seasonal flavors. It's undeniably some of the best in L.A., and you can order some straight to you, both by the pint and by the whopping five-liter tray (you know, like the giant tubs they scoop from in the actual shops). Each of the trays is equivalent to around eight pints, so if you're really craving one flavor or need to feed an army, this is the option for you. Us? Oh, we prefer to load up on pints because it's impossible to pick just one flavor. Find McConnell's on Postmates and directly through the McConnell's site.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by POPS Artisanal Creamery™ 🍦🍧🍨 (@popscreamery) on Jul 9, 2019 at 9:51am PDT

POPS Artisanal Creamery’s scoops, pints, quarts and shakes

The artists formerly known as Helados Pops now go by POPS Artisanal Creamery, but a scoop of hibiscus tea sorbet is just as sweet by any other name. The generational family operation whips up some of the best ice cream and sorbets in the Valley, drawing on the varying ripeness of fresh fruits to inform each batch—whose recipes get tweaked accordingly. Flavors here are bright and always rotating, so you might find spiced cucumber one week and cashew fruit the next, with a handful of flavors almost always in the mix (thankfully the tamarind, young coconut, and vegan chocolate are almost always on offer).

You can’t get the signature POPS hollowed-out coconut option on delivery, but you can get pints, quarts and shakes every Friday to Sunday on GrubHub.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Van Leeuwen Ice Cream (@vanleeuwenicecream) on Mar 26, 2020 at 10:30am PDT

Van Leeuwen’s pints, floats and bundle packs

This modern ice cream parlor doesn’t make only vegan ice cream, but it does make some of the best vegan flavors we’ve ever tasted. NYC’s Van Leeuwen infiltrated L.A. in a big way, with shops all over town and trucks usually stationed in Venice and Miracle Mile. You can expect plenty of the usual suspects (strawberry, mint chip, chocolate fudge brownie, cookies and cream) plus Van Leeuwen classics such as the tea-scented Earl Grey; the vegan, blue-and-green blend of matcha and spirulina almond cake in Planet Earth; and the vegan cookie crumble strawberry jam. Vegan flavors—made with cashew, coconut, cocoa butter and sometimes oat milk—never feel icy or lacking in flavor, and the dairy options are creamy as ever.

And because Van Leeuwen has outposts in Culver, the Arts District, Silverlake, Hollywood, and soon in El Segundo, the delivery radius is wide; it’s also available on most major services, so whether you prefer ordering Postmates, Caviar, DoorDash, or UberEats, you’ll be covered, and you can opt for pints, bundle packs of multiple flavors, or gourmet sodas to make floats at home.

