Here’s what you can and can’t do outside in L.A. right now

Confused by all of the government orders? We clear up what you can and can’t do outside.

Whether it’s the warmer weather, the bioluminescent waves or just some general relief for our mostly-indoor lives, we know that plenty of Angelenos are itching to be outside right now.

But we also know that trying to comprehend the trio of “safer at home” orders from California, Los Angeles County and the City of Los Angeles can be an impenetrable chore. So we’ve taken the state’s recent list of permitted outdoor activities and compared them to both the county and city orders to more plainly sort out what you can (and can't) do outside in L.A. The important thing to remember: If there’s ever a difference between orders, you must comply with the stricter one.

We’ll keep updating this info (and our list of closed venues) as conditions change, too; California Governor Gavin Newsom has already laid out the state’s reopening framework, and L.A. has also begun to relax some restrictions in its “safer at home” order.

In L.A., you can…

Be outside in general

This seems like an obvious one, but in the early days of the stay-at-home order, some people thought it literally meant that you were unable to leave your house. All levels of government, however, say that residents are still encouraged to go outside as long as they're practicing safe social distancing measures (keeping at least six feet away from others is the big one to keep in mind).

But you can’t engage in an indoor or outdoor public or private gathering, except with members of your own stay-at-home household.

--

Walk, jog or run (and walk your dog)

And if there’s not a suitable place in your neighborhood to so, the city says you and your household are permitted to go for a drive to someplace outside. You don’t specifically need to wear a mask while running, but if you’re going to be in a crowded area you should definitely bring one along. As for fido, both the city and county parks agencies list dog parks as being open, but with the caveat that they’re subject to closures.

--

Hike

On Saturday, May 9 all trails in both L.A. County and the City of Los Angeles were allowed to reopen (with the exception of Runyon Canyon). Long Beach and Pasadena, which both have their own health departments, have also reopened trails, including the popular Rose Bowl loop.

But you must wear a mask in the trailhead parking lot, as well as on crowded stretches of the trail. Also, though all of the trails in the county can open, many are handled by different jurisdictions that may choose to keep certain trails closed or open with some restrictions; for example, Malibu Creek and Will Rogers have reduced parking. We suggest keeping up with the county’s reopening alerts to see precisely which parks and trails are open.

--

Surf, swim and walk along the beach

On May 13, beaches all over the county reopened for active recreation. That means you can surf, swim, walk or run up and down the coastline. The state also suggests exploring rock pools or kitesurfing, which would be in line with the county’s rules.

But you can’t sit, sunbathe or picnic. Coolers and canopies aren’t allowed, and sports like volleyball are still off limits. Parking lots, piers and boardwalks will also remain closed. In addition, you’ll need to keep six feet away from others, and face coverings are required outside of the water. Beachfront bike paths like the Strand are also still closed, however Long Beach has reopened its paths.

--

Cycle or skateboard

Bicycles, roller skates, scooters and skateboards are all totally fine by the city (though the state reminds us not to do them in groups), and the state has added BMX bikes and quads into the mix, as well (finding a spot to take them out locally would be a challenge, though).

But city skate parks are closed, and the county has closed bike paths on the sanded portion of the beach. Similarly, the beach cities have closed access to the Strand, and the Venice Boardwalk is only open for travel to essential businesses located on the boardwalk.

--

Go to the local park (and a trio of botanical gardens)

Most city and county parks have remained open, including fishing lakes, boat launches and even a few botanical gardens, the L.A. County Arboretum, South Coast Botanic Garden and now Descanso Gardens (all require reservations).

But you can’t access playgrounds or indoor facilities. You also may find that restrooms are closed, or that parks may close entirely on certain holidays (this was the case for Easter, and Grand Park has already announced it’ll be closed on the Fourth of July). And while the state lists having a picnic with your household members as a permitted activity, the local government orders and parks agencies frown upon picnicking (the city and county orders do allow for vaguely-worded “passive outdoor activity” with members of your same household).

--

Play a sport—but mostly solo or in your own backyard

The state guidelines are full of all sorts of safe, sporty recreational activities that you can do—though we’ll admit most are the equivalent of throwing a ball up in the air. Here’s what the state suggests: throwing a baseball or football, kicking around a soccer ball (but not having a group game), singles badminton, solo canoeing, golf (sans cart or caddy), no-contact martial arts (as long as it’s not in a group), singles table tennis and singles volleyball. On May 9, golf courses reopened (but pro shops will need to stay closed, and restaurants and concession stands there will only be able to offer takeout).

But in L.A., all sports facilities are closed and leagues canceled, while group sports are explicitly prohibited. Specifically, all tennis courts, baseball fields, aquatic facilities, soccer fields and basketball courts are closed. So, yes, you can technically kick a soccer ball, but not on a field and not with a group of people.

--

Go for a drive

Contrary to some rumors a few weeks ago, the LAPD is not ticketing people for being outside of their homes (but L.A. drivers are speeding more, and therefore have been ticketed more, which might explain it). The county’s public health department has consistently said that going out for a drive is totally fine, whether it’s to get groceries, to head somewhere else outdoors or simply to take a scenic drive (but remember that more miles means more unnecessary gas station visits).

But piers and beach parking lots are closed. And be advised that some popular spots may still be closed: You can cruise along Mulholland Drive, but you can’t access the Hollywood Bowl overlook (though it appears the rest of the MRCA’s overlooks have reopened). In other words, you can go for a drive, but you may not be able to get out of the car at many of the usual recreational spots.

--

Do a bunch of wholesome activities

California’s long list of permissible recreational activities includes a bunch of ideas that are mostly obvious, but we still applaud the positivity. This includes meditation, yoga, photography and gardening (though not in a group—which we never realized was a thing), as well as some adorably quirky entries like trampolining and tree climbing. It also includes horseback riding; while this is allowed locally, as well, facilities are only open to those boarding horses (meaning, the pony rides in Griffith Park are closed).

Share the story