Here's where to find Super Tuesday food and drink specials in L.A.

Save that "I VOTED" sticker beyond your selfie, because today, that patriotic badge of honor also gets you a few specials around Los Angeles. This Super Tuesday, a few of L.A.'s restaurants and bars are offering food and drink discounts, themed items and even election-results viewing parties.

If you haven't voted yet, here's where to locate your nearest polling place (and don't forget: If you're not a registered voter, in California, you can register as a conditional voter onsite). So get to voting, then get to eating.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RONAN (@ronan_la) on Mar 3, 2020 at 11:56am PST

If all that civic duty works up a hunger, one of the city's best pizza spots is giving voters 10 percent off whole meals tonight—just be sure to show them your voting sticker. (And while the pizza is the move here, don't skip the grilled oysters or the calzone, either.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ms Chi Cafe (@mschicafe) on Sep 8, 2019 at 9:40am PDT

Shirley Chung's Culver City Chinese restaurant is encouraging you to vote in one of the most effective ways we could imagine: Discounts on dumplings. Of course the Top Chef finalist is also giving you a 10 percent discount on the rest of her menu, including noodle bowls, mochi doughnuts and scallion pancakes—but if you're anything like us, you'll go straight for her fresh hand-folded dumplings. Just show 'em that sticker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Time Out Los Angeles (@timeoutla) on Jan 27, 2020 at 11:07am PST

Whether you're exercising your right to vote around Beverly Grove or DTLA, modern Italian-American sub shop Uncle Paulie's has you covered with 15 percent off when you flash that sticker today. (Our pick? Don't miss the chicken parm.)

Photograph: Courtesy Big Bar and Alcove

Los Feliz's host with the most patio is celebrating Super Tuesday with a special cocktail. Never ones to shy away from a theme, the Big Bar team devised a new tipple for the occasion, the Super Boozeday, made with vodka, raspberry, lemon, absinthe, champagne and the taste of "sweet sweet democracy." Simply show up to the bar—or its adjacent café, Alcove—wearing your "I VOTED" sticker and you can score it for $8. What's more, this drink is available until 10pm, so even if you're one of the last to get to the polls (which close at 8pm), you can still get to the bar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hammer Museum (@hammer_museum) on Feb 28, 2020 at 1:00pm PST

Audrey and the Hammer Museum are giving you a place to watch the election results roll in: Stop by as early as 5:30pm for the museum's Super Tuesday Bash, where live coverage and tallies will be broadcast across giant screens, with food and drink available for purchase. Entry is free.