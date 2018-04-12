We curate an L.A. weekend itinerary of the city’s best concerts, culture and cuisine, every week, just for you.

Not going to Coachella? Not to worry. Watch relationships crumble and classic tunes come alive during “Don’t Stop! The Misadventures of Fleetwood Mac.” This scripted musical comedy at Largo captures the band in its pompous, raucous prime.

See a screening of Heat on a Downtown rooftop (located only blocks away from the film’s iconic shootout scene) as Rooftop Cinema Club continues at LEVEL.

Hit up UCB Sunset for CUCK: A Comedy Show. Reggie Watts, Adam Conover and Garfunkel & Oates will all perform original material then proceed to “have their way” with the jokes of another comedian on the same bill.

Do your part in restoring the river during the first weekend of the Great Los Angeles River CleanUp. This coordinated cleanup effort takes place across different spots each weekend, starting in the Valley today in the Sepulveda Basin and Glendale Narrows.

Listen to local photographer Angie Smith discuss her project Stronger Shines the Light Inside at Space15Twenty. The exhibition, which documents the personal stories of refugees who have resettled in America, is part of the opening for Month of Photography Los Angeles.

Swing by the Japanese American National Museum to see “hapa.me—15 years of the hapa project.” Artist Kip Fulbeck pairs previous photographs of hapa people (those of mixed white and Asian or Pacific Islander descent) and their identity statements with recent portraits of the same subjects.

See a free dance show on the Santa Monica Pier as Dance Camera West Dance Media Festival continues its weekend of oceanfront performances.

Prepareth thy schedules and costumes for the Renaissance Pleasure Faire. Wrap up your weekend at the oldest Ren Faire in the country, filled with Elizabethan libations and amusements at the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area.

Explore 5,000 years of the history and motivations behind the art of marking skin with indelible ink on the final day of the Natural History Museum’s “Tattoo” exhibition.

Head to LACMA for the opening of “David Hockney 82 Portraits and 1 Still-life.” The British-born, Los Angeles–embracing painter created portraits of Frank Gehry, John Baldessari, LACMA curator Stephanie Barron and others in his Hollywood Hills studio.

