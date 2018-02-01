We curate an L.A. weekend itinerary of the city’s best concerts, culture and cuisine, every week, just for you.

Celebrate a half-century of Puma’s signature “Suede” design with the most supercute collaboration imaginable: Hello Kitty. Head to Shoe Palace for sneak peek of the Puma x Hello Kitty collection, with treats from the Hello Kitty Cafe, a tattoo parlor, cocktails, a DJ set from Bad Ash, an appearance by Hello Kitty and a nail bar with Masako—that’s Sanrio’s official nail artist.

Sample a few of the finer things in life—namely Glenmorangie and some of the rarest whiskey in the world, paired with some of the best steakhouse cuisine in Los Angeles—at a four-course Whiskey Dinner at Wolfgang Puck’s Cut.

Dance among dinosaurs during the kickoff of First Fridays at the Natural History Museum. Tonight’s highlights include a lecture about L.A.’s aerospace history and a performance from X’s John Doe and Exene.

Mark the first season DVD release of Cartoon Network’s Steven Universe with a towering pastry creation at VooDoo Doughnut. The famed doughnut shop is paying homage to the show at its CityWalk location with a an 800-doughnut creation, as well as Steven Universe-themed doughnuts for purchase.

Embark on a round-the-world romp as the operetta Candide continues its run at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.

Take your pick between a trio of other shows Saturday night: Passion Pit brings chirpy, anthemic choruses to the Belasco Theater; Allah-Las continue their string of psychedelic and garage-inspired shows at the Lodge Room; and Demetri Martin brings plenty of one-liners and charts to the Theatre at Ace Hotel.

Start your Sunday with a jolt of java during CoffeeCon LA. Filled with presentations and classes with titles like “Latte art at home” and “Why organics?,” this convention at the Reef has something for both drinkers and brewers.

Ring in the Year of the Dog a bit early in the heart of L.A.’s Chinese community at Monterey Park’s Lunar New Year Festival. This annual two-day street festival takes over five blocks of Downtown Monterey Park with folk art, delectable bites and a carnival zone.

Celebrate women’s voices at the final day of Girlschool. This completely female-fronted festival at the Bootleg Theater wraps up with a set from Jay Som (you can see Shirley Manson and Amber Coffman earlier in the weekend, plus a conversation with Carrie Brownstein).

