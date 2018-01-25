We curate an L.A. weekend itinerary of the city’s best concerts, culture and cuisine, every week, just for you.

Indulge in prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus at restaurants all over L.A. during the closing day of Winter dineL.A.

Take your pick between a pair of art fairs that run throughout the weekend. Roam around the Kinney in Venice as 57 artists completely transform the hotel’s rooms into personal gallery spaces during stARTup Art Fair LA. Nearby at the Barker Hangar, Art Los Angeles Contemporary assembles works of art from over 60 international exhibitors.

Head to the Teragram Ballroom for the first of three sets from Ty Segall. The tireless singer-songwriter takes the stage to celebrate the release of his latest fuzzed out retro-rock record, Freedom’s Goblin.

Browse art inspired by pop culture’s most famous imaginary theme parks at the final day of Gallery1988’s Fake Theme Parks show. The Chogrin-curated exhibition includes 50 artists’ tributes to spots like Jurassic Park, West World, Walley World and Krustyland.

Cuddle some adoptable pups while sipping wine at Vinovore’s Wine & Wags. Head to the Silver Lake wine shop for a complimentary tasting of women-made vino, then make some furry friends with the dogs who’ll be there thanks to MaeDay, a rescue and adoption service.

Speaking of wine, spend the rest of your afternoon sipping pours at the Uncorked Wine Festival. More than 50 wineries arrive at Union Station during this annual boozy boîte.

Embark on a round-the-world romp as the opera Candide opens its run at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.

Celebrate Downtown’s renaissance with a cultural festival spanning six historic theaters and movie palaces during Night on Broadway. All of the venues will open their doors for free programming, with performances from the B-52s, WAR, Lucent Dossier Experience, Dâm-Funk, Dead Meadow and more.

Visit 39 SoCal museums for free as part of the annual Museums Free-For-All. Spots like LACMA, PMCA and Descanso Gardens are all dropping their admission fees for the day.

Speaking of museums, the always-free Hammer Museum opens its latest exhibition, “Stories of Almost Everyone”. This very meta exhibition examines the relationship between a piece of art’s inherent narrative and the meaning suggested by its display within an institution.

Kick off the Year of the Dog a bit early during Lunar New Year at the Grove. The afternoon starts with food and merch specials at the Original Farmers Market and continues with a K-pop dance troupe performance at the Grove.

Dine at one of 15 Downtown Alhambra restaurants during the final evening of the inaugural, multi-course Taste of Alhambra Restaurant Week.

