Scope out feline-inspired masterpieces from dozens of artists as the Cat Art Show kicks off its opening weekend at Downtown’s Think Tank Gallery.

Take your pick between a pair of film screenings. Watch The Harvey Girls: Opportunity Bound, a documentary about women who moved west for waitress jobs along the railroad, as Union Station kicks off its free, food-themed Filmmm series.

Alternatively, watch West Side Story and walk around the “Leonard Bernstein at 100” exhibition during Outdoor Movies at the Skirball.

Head to Griffith Park for Odd Nights, a night market at the Autry packed with everything imaginable—beer gardens, live music, bounce castles, more than 80 artisan vendors—and then some.

Enter fried-dough heaven on Union Station’s south patio during the DTLA Donut Festival, featuring goods from Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts, Fat Uncle Farms, Primo’s Donuts and more.

Watch a matinee of Who Framed Roger Rabbit (followed by The Birds in the evening) in the ornate Los Angeles Theatre as Last Remaining Seats continues its month of screenings in historic movie palaces.

Celebrate the date on which James Joyce’s Ulysses is set during Bloomsday. The Hammer Museum marks the notoriously dense modernist novel with Irish food, music and pours of Guinness, along with dramatic readings (make sure to arrive early and check out “Made in L.A.”).

Watch the mid-’80s drama Kiss of the Spider Woman inside Downtown’s dormant Million Dollar Theater as Last Remaining Seats continues its month of screenings in historic movie palaces.

Bust a move as this beloved KCRW Summer Nights sets up at Pasadena’s One Colorado with a performance from shey baba and a DJ set from Chris Douridas.

Step into a replica of the Oval Office and squeeze out a hurried tweet from a golden toilet as The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library closes out its run at 631 North Robertson Boulevard in West Hollywood.

Head to Pasadena’s Paseo Colorado for the annual Pasadena Chalk Festival. Watch where you step as dozens of chalk art masterpieces cover the sidewalks during this Father’s Day weekend tradition.

Pack a picnic and spending the evening with Flying Lotus and Little Dragon at the Hollywood Bowl. Avant-hip-hop producer FlyLo shares an evening with the dreamy, dancy quartet Little Dragon.

Alternatively, catch a screening of Back to the Future: Part II as Rooftop Cinema Club continues atop NeueHouse Hollywood.

