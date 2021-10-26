Los Angeles
Photograph: Shutterstock

Vote for the Los Angeles places you love in Time Out’s annual Love Local Awards

We want to hear about your favorite restaurants, bars, galleries, shop, museums and places to hang out.

Michael Juliano
Written by
Michael Juliano
Look, Los Angeles isn’t always the easiest place to live. The traffic is painful, fire season is persistent and you’re pretty sure that there’s a higher likelihood of the Big One hitting than of ever owning a house here. But we swear, we’re actually here to talk about the good stuff: Because it’s all of the local gems—the late-night taco truck, the hidden garden, the hole-in-the-wall comedy club—that make life in L.A. fulfilling. Now we want to hear about them all.

Time Out is launching its annual Love Local Awards today. They’re your chance to tell us about your favorite music venues, galleries, bars, restaurants or anything, to give it the exposure it deserves, to show it the love. You can nominate as many venues as you like, of whatever type. Once the nominations are in, you’ll get a chance to vote on the ones you think are the stars of Los Angeles. We’ll feature the most loved ones in Time Out, and those outstanding small businesses—the Time Out Love Local Award Winners of 2021—will receive a valuable free marketing and advertising package to help them thrive. They, like many of us, have had a truly awful 18 months, after all.

Launching simultaneously in 14 cities across Europe and North America this year, the Love Local Awards are part of Time Out’s commitment to inspire connection and joy by capturing the soul of the world’s greatest cities and support independent businesses, while offering them a platform to give them the recognition they deserve.

The 2021 Love Local Awards nominations are open from October 26 until November 5. You can vote from November 11 to December 17, and the awards winners will be announced in the New Year.

Right now, tell us the places in Los Angeles you love. Don’t hesitate, nominate.

Have questions? See our FAQ page.

(Oh, and if you are a business owner, or simply want to see your favorite venue listed on Time Out, you can submit the details to the Time Out Los Angeles website by sending us the info.)

