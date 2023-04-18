The Hollywood amphitheater has announced its lineup for the 2023 season.

Wish there was somehow even more on the Hollywood Bowl schedule? With the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association now handling the lineup at the Ford as well, consider this slate of outdoor shows just up the street a second serving of those Hollywood Hills concert vibes.

For this summer’s season, which runs from mid-July until just before Halloween, you can see sets from Mac DeMarco, Local Natives, Lucinda Williams and Os Mutantes. That’s in addition to Broadway hits from Darren Criss (not far from his Hollywood piano bar), stand-up hosted by Marcella Arguello, a production of The Barber of Seville by the Pacific Opera Project, a set from Icelandic singer Laufey backed by the LA Phil, a folk fest that features Waxahatchee and the Milk Carton Kids, a kid-friendly series of shows that includes the Bob Baker Marionette Theater, Street Food Cinema-presented screenings of Selena and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and nearly 30 other shows.

Tickets are on sale now for packages of three or more events; single tickets go on sale May 9. The the kid-friendly L.A. Soundscapes series, each full-priced ticket includes up to two free children’s tickets.

If you’ve never seen a show at the Ford before, here’s a quick primer: The century-old outdoor theater sits just on the other side of the 101 from the Hollywood Bowl. But unlike the staggeringly huge Bowl, the Ford and its castle-like stage are intimate by comparison with only 1,200 seats (and the same picnic-friendly policy). Even at that smaller size, parking is still a stacked squeeze in the tight Cahuenga Pass, so you’ll find free shuttle service from the Universal City Metro station as well as Ovation Hollywood (f.k.a. Hollywood & Highland).

You can find this year’s full lineup on the Ford’s site, as well as below.

July

Mac DeMarco

Fri, July 14 at 8pm

JAZZ Re-Evolution

Produced in partnership with WORDTheatre

Sat, July 22 at 8pm

Amy Keys

Antonique Smith

Gary Dourdan

Joseph Marcell

Keith David

Miguel Sandoval

Nedra Wheeler

Reign Morton

Sophia Bacelar

Terrace Martin

Tracie Thoms

Wayne Bergeron

Darren Criss

Sun, July 23 at 7:30pm

The Improvised Shakespeare Company

Fri, July 28 at 8pm

Jorge Drexler

Sat, July 29 at 8pm

August

Local Natives

Tue, Aug 1 at 8pm

DakhaBrakha

Fri, Aug 4 at 8pm

7th Annual Boleros de Noche featuring Martha Gonzalez and Trío Remembranza

Produced in partnership with Ánimo Production

Sat, Aug 5 at 8pm

Comedy Under the Stars: Women Crush Wednesdays

Wed, Aug 9 at 8pm

Marcella Arguello, host

Lucinda Williams

Sam Burton

Thu, Aug 10 at 8pm

It’s a Musical World with Bob Baker Marionette Theater

L.A. Soundscapes

Sun, Aug 13 at 10:30am

¡Azúcar! by CONTRA-TIEMPO

Fri, Aug 18 at 8pm

FILam Jam: JayR and The Filharmonic

Produced in partnership with Music Arts International

Sat, Aug 19 at 8pm

The Barber of Seville

Produced in partnership with Pacific Opera Project

Fri, Aug 25 at 8pm

Josh Shaw, director and designer

Kyle Naig, conductor

Johnathan McCullough, Figaro

Meagan Martin, Rosina

E. Scott Levin, Dr. Bartolo

Andrew Potter, Don Basilio

José James

Sat, Aug 26 at 8pm

Element Band

Sun, Aug 27 at 7:30pm

Thee Sacred Souls

Wed, Aug 30 at 8pm

Meredith Monk & Vocal Ensemble and Bang on a Can All-Stars

MEMORY GAME

Thu, Aug 31 at 8pm

Meredith Monk & Vocal Ensemble

Theo Bleckmann, voice

atie Geissinger, voice

Meredith Monk, voice

llison Sniffin, voice and bowed psaltery

Bang on a Can All-Stars

Robert Black, bass

Vicky Chow, piano and keyboard

David Cossin, percussion

Arlen Hlusko, cello

Mark Stewart, electric guitar

Ken Thomson, clarinets

Andrew Cotton, sound engineer

September

Noche de Cumbia: Yeison Landero, Mariposas del Alma, Discos Resaca, Yosimar Reyes

Produced in partnership with Cumbiatón

Fri, Sept 1 at 8pm

Yeison Landero

Mariposas del Alma

Discos Resecs

Yosimar Reyes

Killed by Synth

Zuri Adia

Sizzle Fantastic

Os Mutantes

Sun, Sept 3 at 7:30pm

¡Viva La Tradición! Palomas Negras: Chavela, Selena, and more

Fri, Sept 8 at 8pm

Marisa Ronstadt

SanCha

Yesika Salgado

Las Colibrí

Ballet Folklorico Ollin

Flypoet: Summer Classic

Sat, Sept 9 at 8pm

Ryan Beatty

Thu, Sept 14 at 8pm

Laufey with the LA Phil

Sat, Sept 16 at 8pm

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Hugh Brunt, conductor

Celebrating Samba with Viver Brasil

L.A. Soundscapes

Sun, Sept 17 at 10am

Arooj Aftab

Vijay Iyer

Shahzad Ismaily

Wed, Sept 20 at 8pm

Selena

Produced in partnership with Street Food Cinema

Sat, Sept 23 at 8pm

Hermanos Gutiérrez

Thu, Sept 28 at 8pm

Canciones de Mi Madre

Produced in partnership with Solidarity for Sanctuary

Sat, Sept 30 at 8pm

Lupita Infante

Doris Anahí

Mariachi Linda Mexicanas

El Gallo Dez

October

Jazzy Ash & the Leaping Lizards

L.A. Soundscapes

Sun, Oct 1 at 10:30am

AL SUR DE LA FRONTERA

Produced in Partnership with Boss Witch Productions

Fri, Oct 6 at 8pm

Maqueos Music Oaxacan Brass Band

Carmina Escobar

Dorian Wood

Yulissa Maqueos

Baseck

Maria Elena Altany

Una Isu

Los Angeles Folk Festival

Sat, Oct 7 at 8pm

Sun, Oct 8 at 7:30pm

Waxahatchee

The Milk Carton Kids

Willie Watson

plus very special guests

20 Años de Grandeza Mexicana

Produced in Partnership with Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet Company

Sat, Oct 14 at 8pm

Un Viaje por Buenos Aires with GD Tango

L.A. Soundscapes

Sun, Oct 15 at 10:30am

Fabrizio Mocata

GD Tango

Guillermo De Fazio, director

Giovanna Dan, director

serpentwithfeet: Heart of Brick

Sat, Oct 21 at 8pm

Created by serpentwithfeet

Directed by Wu Tsang

Choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly

Co-written by serpentwithfeet & Donte Collins

serpentwithfeet: Heart of Brick is co-commissioned by the Joyce Theater Foundation; the International Summer Festival (Kampnagel); the LA Phil Humanities Initiative, with generous support from Linda and David Shaheen; Seattle Theatre Group; and Hancher Auditorium at the University of Iowa.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Produced in partnership with Street Food Cinema

Sat, Oct 28 at 8pm

Sins O’ The Flesh, shadow cast