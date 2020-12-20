The 15 best new Los Angeles restaurants of 2020

High-fashion meets taquerias meets world-class sushi skill in this year's best new restaurants, right when we needed it most

There has never been a time Los Angeles needed its restaurants more, and in 2020, as always, they were there for us. They innovated, they pivoted and some even opened—entirely new and with existing business plans thrown out the window—in the insanity of this year.

Somehow through it all we’ve been blessed this year with some of the city’s most creative new tacos, not one but two high-fashion restaurants, some of our favorite new neighborhood spots, and the most thoughtful takeout.

It almost doesn’t seem fair that L.A.’s new restaurants should be held to any standard beyond that of trying to survive the most mercurial and dangerous year in modern history; we considered not running our annual Best New Restaurants guide at all, but these new taquerias and sushi bars and bistros and neighborhood restaurants—presented below alphabetically—not only deserve the recognition they’ve earned, they deserve the praise for creating delicious, creative and inspiring food in a time we’ve all needed it most.

They’re also all open for takeout in some form—including frozen bulk orders of some of the best lumpia in town—which means they’ll be invaluable as we order out in 2021 and beyond. Never touch that sourdough starter again: L.A.’s best new restaurants have you covered.

