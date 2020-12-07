These are the 25 L.A. dishes that got us through 2020

We laughed, we cried, we got through it thanks to these dishes from across Los Angeles.

As Shania Twain once sang: looks like we made it. We’ve persevered through everything 2020 had to throw at us and we couldn’t have done it without the help of Los Angeles restaurants. As always, they’ve been there for us when we needed comfort, when we were too lazy or overwhelmed to cook and needed delivery, when we needed to force ourselves to eat a vegetable or when we simply required a tray of gelato to the face.

We reflected on 2020 and all the meals that helped us get through it, whether it was a new underground pizza pop-up so good we ordered it twice in one week or the stalwart sushi that never lets us down. Here are the dishes that helped keep us sane and fed through it all.

So long and thanks for the memories, 2020. (Just kidding—the real thanks go to the restaurants, this year’s real MVPs.)

