The 15 best new Los Angeles restaurants of 2018

To the delight of restaurant-obsessed Angelenos and the erratic sleep schedules of the food writers trying to cover it all, 2018 was an unparalleled year for restaurant openings and new dishes to try. Between fresh concepts, rooftop destinations, karaage shops, bars or pizza spots, every week left of us clutching our too-full stomachs while scrolling through Instagram to figure out our next meal.

And while 2018 was the year New York invaded Los Angeles—see? we told you L.A. was better—it was also the year of the neighborhood restaurant and of pop-ups gone permanent. It was a year of culinary exploration and collaboration, of longtime L.A. chefs hitting their stride and of newer voices entering the scene with a splash. And there’s no sign of slowing down in 2019.

It would be impossible to share the best newcomers without considering your soon-to-be weeknight go-to just as much as it would the latest from some of the world’s biggest chefs, and so we present the year’s top 15 new restaurants across the board—the latest pushing L.A.’s already-great food scene ever forward.

